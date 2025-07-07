Goole Vikings forced to relocate games as ground work behind schedule

GOOLE VIKINGS have been left frustrated after their long-awaited homecoming was postponed for at least another two weeks.

The Vikings were gearing up to return to the Victoria Pleasure Ground, which is undergoing improvements, against Whitehaven this weekend after spending four months on the road.

Six of their seven remaining league games are scheduled to be at home, but they will now be forced to play two of those away from Goole after the local council informed the club that the ground would not be ready for their return.

The Whitehaven game on Sunday and the home game against Keighley on Sunday, July 20 will now be played at Featherstone’s Millennium Stadium.

A club statement said: “The disappointing decision follows correspondence received from Goole Town Council, who informed the club at very short notice that the Victoria Pleasure Ground will not be available as planned, due to ongoing pitch works running over schedule.

“The late notification of this delay is extremely disappointing and frustrating for all concerned, particularly as the club were informed previously that works were on track for completion.

“The rescheduling of these fixtures will unfortunately lead to significant additional costs and disruption for the club.

“However, we recognise that that unforeseen issues can arise and we remain fully committed to the long-term vision for the VPG and the club, and we and are confident it will become a fantastic venue for the town and the wider community.

“In the meantime, we can confirm that both matches will now take place at the nearby Millennium Stadium in Featherstone – the ground where the Vikings played their first fixture since turning professional earlier this year.”

Both games will be Sunday 3pm kick-offs, having previously been scheduled for 2pm on the respective Saturdays.

The ongoing work at the VPG includes a new playing surface, which was anticipated to be ready for this weekend.

Work remains ongoing on a new main stand at the ground, which is due to be completed ahead of the 2026 season.

Goole averaged an attendance of 528 in their first three home league games, played earlier in 2025 in their maiden season in the professional game.