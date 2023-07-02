Super League Team of the Week: Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Leigh Leopards, Wakefield Trinity dominate

WELL, that’s another round of Super League done and dusted and what a round it was!

The action kicked off on Thursday night when Leeds Rhinos travelled to the Warrington Wolves in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Leeds’ start to the game was so ruthless that Rohan Smith’s men led 16-0 after just 15 minutes, with Daryl Powell’s side unable to mount a comeback. As it was, the Rhinos ran out 22-6 winners in comfortable fashion.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and there were four games to contend with as Leigh Leopards took on Hull KR in front of the Sky Sports cameras. It’s fair to say that Adrian Lam’s men were in the driving seat from the very beginning as they took a 22-0 lead into half-time before putting KR to the sword in the second forty minutes to inflict a 34-4 defeat upon Willie Peters’ side.

Elsewhere, Wakefield Trinity took on the Salford Red Devils buoyed by their first win of the season a fortnight ago. And with Luke Gale in tow, the West Yorkshire side took Paul Rowley’s men to the cleaners, leading 22-0 at the break before going on to take home a 32-6 victory in emphatic fashion.

If Wakefield had released some pressure, then Castleford Tigers head coach Andy Last was feeling it over at the Totally Wicked Stadium in St Helens. The Tigers never really looked like causing the reigning champions any difficulty in defence, with Saints leading 10-0 at half-time and then completing a 22-0 triumph in relatively simple fashion.

Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson is too feeling the pressure after just five wins in Super League 2023 and he took his side to visit the Wigan Warriors, who are eyeing up top spot. The Warriors, however, made light of the Giants, taking a 10-0 lead into the half-time sheds before doing enough in the second-half to run out 22-6 winners.

The last game of the weekend saw Hull FC host Catalans Dragons at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Our League viewers were treated to a great fixture with the French side leading 22-18 at the break after holding a 22-6 lead by the half-hour. Defences were on top in the second-half as Catalans registered the solitary try to take two points back to France in a 28-18 victory.

But, who makes League Express’ Super League Team of the Week?

1. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors

When Wigan needed their flair players to stand up against Huddersfield, Jai Field did just that in a superb display.

2. Abbas Miski – Wigan Warriors

Abbas Miski has shone on the wing for Wigan in 2023 and he grabbed another two tries in the win over Huddersfield.

3. Reece Lyne – Wakefield Trinity

Reece Lyne was brilliant for Trinity against Salford on Friday, taking 20 carries and showing the Wakefield fans what they had been missing.

4. Mark Percival – St Helens

It was great to see Mark Percival back on the field against Castleford and the centre showed what Saints had been missing with a competent display.

5. Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos

The Leeds winger notched another two tries against Warrington, but Ash Handley was superb coming out of defence too.

6. Blake Austin – Leeds Rhinos

Blake Austin has been superb for Leeds in recent weeks and the Leeds halfback had a brilliant game against Warrington.

7. Luke Gale – Wakefield Trinity

Luke Gale is seemingly the missing cog in the Wakefield survival wheel. The wily halfback was superb against Salford, leading his team around the park.

8. Renouf Atoni – Wakefield Trinity

Renouf Atoni has come in for criticism at times in 2023, but the Wakefield man was superb in the win over Salford on Friday night, skittling defenders left, right and centre.

9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards

Yet another brilliant performance by Edwin Ipape as Leigh wiped the floor with Hull KR on Friday.

10. Sam Walters – Leeds Rhinos

Yet another big performance from Sam Walters as Leeds overcame Warrington with ease on Thursday. Rhinos fans must be kicking themselves that he has signed for Wigan.

11. James McDonnell – Leeds Rhinos

James McDonnell seems to be going from strength to strength for Leeds and his mature display against Warrington proved just how far he has come as a player.

12. James Bell – St Helens

Is there anyone in form as much as James Bell for St Helens at the moment? The forward was integral for Saints in the win over Castleford.

13. Benjamin Garcia – Catalans Dragons

A great captain’s knock from Benjamin Garcia helped Catalans over the line against Hull FC on Saturday.

Substitutes

14. Jon Bennison – St Helens

Jon Bennison is showing his quality for St Helens and the winger enjoyed a great performance against Castleford on Friday.

15. Robbie Mulhern – Leigh Leopards

Enjoyed a number of devastating runs against Hull KR with Robbie Mulhern grabbing a well-deserved try near the end.

16. Tom Davies – Catalans Dragons

Tom Davies scored two tries as Catalans overcame Hull FC on Saturday.

17. Harvie Hill – Wigan Warriors

Youngster Harvie Hill continues to impress for Wigan and he put in a big shift against Huddersfield.