Counting Cards: Warrington Wolves, Hull KR and Wigan Warriors stars face nervy disciplinary wait following yellow cards

WELL, that’s another round of Super League done and dusted and what a round it was!

The action kicked off on Thursday night when Leeds Rhinos travelled to the Warrington Wolves in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Leeds’ start to the game was so ruthless that Rohan Smith’s men led 16-0 after just 15 minutes, with Daryl Powell’s side unable to mount a comeback. As it was, the Rhinos ran out 22-6 winners in comfortable fashion.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and there were four games to contend with as Leigh Leopards took on Hull KR in front of the Sky Sports cameras. It’s fair to say that Adrian Lam’s men were in the driving seat from the very beginning as they took a 22-0 lead into half-time before putting KR to the sword in the second forty minutes to inflict a 34-4 defeat upon Willie Peters’ side.

Elsewhere, Wakefield Trinity took on the Salford Red Devils buoyed by their first win of the season a fortnight ago. And with Luke Gale in tow, the West Yorkshire side took Paul Rowley’s men to the cleaners, leading 22-0 at the break before going on to take home a 32-6 victory in emphatic fashion.

If Wakefield had released some pressure, then Castleford Tigers head coach Andy Last was feeling it over at the Totally Wicked Stadium in St Helens. The Tigers never really looked like causing the reigning champions any difficulty in defence, with Saints leading 10-0 at half-time and then completing a 22-0 triumph in relatively simple fashion.

Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson is too feeling the pressure after just five wins in Super League 2023 and he took his side to visit the Wigan Warriors, who are eyeing up top spot. The Warriors, however, made light of the Giants, taking a 10-0 lead into the half-time sheds before doing enough in the second-half to run out 22-6 winners.

The last game of the weekend saw Hull FC host Catalans Dragons at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Our League viewers were treated to a great fixture with the French side leading 22-18 at the break after holding a 22-6 lead by the half-hour. Defences were on top in the second-half as Catalans registered the solitary try to take two points back to France in a 28-18 victory.

But, which Super League stars could face a nervy disciplinary wait?

Warrington Wolves 6-22 Leeds Rhinos

Sam Kasiano – Warrington Wolves – yellow card – shoulder charge

Leigh Leopards vs Hull KR

Mikey Lewis – Hull KR – yellow card – sliding in

Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants

Ethan Havard – Wigan Warriors – yellow card – shoulder charge