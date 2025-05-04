Super League Team of the Week: Leigh Leopards, Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?
1. Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet – Catalans Dragons
A few wonder touches from Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet in defeat against Leigh.
2. Lachlan Walmsley – Wakefield Trinity
Was terrific for Wakefield with two superb finishes and a try-saving tackle in the first-half against Castleford.
3. Peta Hiku – Hull KR
Another devastating display from Hull KR’s number 3 against Salford.
4. Adam Keighran – Wigan Warriors
Made the difference on the edges for Wigan against Warrington.
5. Alfie Edgell – Leeds Rhinos
Came in due to injuries along the Leeds backline and performed admirably.
6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR
Another game another fine Mikey Lewis performance.
7. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos
Some magical moments for Leeds.
8. Luke Thompson – Wigan Warriors
Was a warrior down the middle for Wigan.
9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards
Ran the show for Leigh against Catalans.
10. Mike McMeeken – Wakefield Trinity
Another superb captain’s knock in the big win over Castleford.
11. Morgan Gannon – Leeds Rhinos
Strong as an ox for Leeds against St Helens.
12. Leroy Cudjoe – Huddersfield Giants
Another powerful performance from the veteran in a shock win over Hull.
13. Joe Ofahengaue – Leigh Leopards
A debut to remember for Joe Ofahengaue in the tough win over Catalans.
Substitutes
14. Bailey Hodgson – Leigh Leopards
Proved more than an able deputy for the injured David Armstrong in the win over Catalans.
15. Jez Litten – Hull KR
Was irrepressible through the middle against Salford.
16. George Flanagan – Huddersfield Giants
A superb display from the youngster against Hull FC.
17. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors
Was electric at times for Wigan.