Super League Team of the Week: Leigh Leopards, Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet – Catalans Dragons

A few wonder touches from Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet in defeat against Leigh.

2. Lachlan Walmsley – Wakefield Trinity

Was terrific for Wakefield with two superb finishes and a try-saving tackle in the first-half against Castleford.

3. Peta Hiku – Hull KR

Another devastating display from Hull KR’s number 3 against Salford.

4. Adam Keighran – Wigan Warriors

Made the difference on the edges for Wigan against Warrington.

5. Alfie Edgell – Leeds Rhinos

Came in due to injuries along the Leeds backline and performed admirably.

6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR

Another game another fine Mikey Lewis performance.

7. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos

Some magical moments for Leeds.

8. Luke Thompson – Wigan Warriors

Was a warrior down the middle for Wigan.

9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards

Ran the show for Leigh against Catalans.

10. Mike McMeeken – Wakefield Trinity

Another superb captain’s knock in the big win over Castleford.

11. Morgan Gannon – Leeds Rhinos

Strong as an ox for Leeds against St Helens.

12. Leroy Cudjoe – Huddersfield Giants

Another powerful performance from the veteran in a shock win over Hull.

13. Joe Ofahengaue – Leigh Leopards

A debut to remember for Joe Ofahengaue in the tough win over Catalans.

Substitutes

14. Bailey Hodgson – Leigh Leopards

Proved more than an able deputy for the injured David Armstrong in the win over Catalans.

15. Jez Litten – Hull KR

Was irrepressible through the middle against Salford.

16. George Flanagan – Huddersfield Giants

A superb display from the youngster against Hull FC.

17. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors

Was electric at times for Wigan.