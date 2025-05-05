Released Castleford Tigers forward Sylvester Namo finds new club

RELEASED Castleford Tiers forward Sylvester Namo has found a new club.

With the Super League side coming to an agreement with the Papua New Guinea star to release him early from his two-year contract, Namo has linked up with Australian club Brisbane Tigers.

The Papua New Guinea forward only linked up with the West Yorkshire club ahead of the 2025 Super League season, but has left after just 18 months.

The 24-year-old made 24 appearances for the Tigers, scoring two tries but moved on to pastures new following Castleford’s signing of Tom Amone.

And now Brisbane Tigers, who compete in Australia’s second tier the Queensland Cup, have confirmed the signing of the 24-year-old powerhouse.