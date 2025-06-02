Super League Team of the Week: Hull KR, Wigan Warriors and Hull FC dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?
1. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves
Enjoyed a tremendous performance against Castleford.
2. Jacob Douglas – Wigan Warriors
A hat-trick against Salford.
3. Adam Keighran – Wigan Warriors
Another big display from Adam Keighran, who registered 18 points against Salford.
4. Jack Broadbent – Hull KR
Continues to impress for Hull KR.
5. Will Pryce – Hull FC
Placed on the wing because Will Pryce couldn’t be kept out following his performance against Catalans.
6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR
Another special performance from Mikey Lewis in the hammering of St Helens.
7. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards
Ran the show against Huddersfield.
8. Max Wood – Warrington Wolves
Destroyed the Castleford pack in the win against the Tigers.
9. Jez Litten – Hull KR
Quickly becoming one of the best hookers in the competition.
10. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC
Running out superlatives for the man mountain.
11. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors
Destroyed Salford on numerous occasions.
12. Kallum Watkins – Leeds Rhinos
Enjoyed a great display against Wakefield.
13. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR
A true captain’s knock from Elliot Minchella in the win over St Helens.
Substitutes
14. David Armstrong – Leigh Leopards
Was in fine form in the win over Huddersfield.
15. Eribe Doro – Hull KR
An impressive stint from the young forward.
16. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos
Another eye-catching display in the win over Wakefield.
17. Aidan Sezer – Hull FC
Dominated against Catalans.