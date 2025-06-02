Super League Team of the Week: Hull KR, Wigan Warriors and Hull FC dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves

Enjoyed a tremendous performance against Castleford.

2. Jacob Douglas – Wigan Warriors

A hat-trick against Salford.

3. Adam Keighran – Wigan Warriors

Another big display from Adam Keighran, who registered 18 points against Salford.

4. Jack Broadbent – Hull KR

Continues to impress for Hull KR.

5. Will Pryce – Hull FC

Placed on the wing because Will Pryce couldn’t be kept out following his performance against Catalans.

6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR

Another special performance from Mikey Lewis in the hammering of St Helens.

7. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards

Ran the show against Huddersfield.

8. Max Wood – Warrington Wolves

Destroyed the Castleford pack in the win against the Tigers.

9. Jez Litten – Hull KR

Quickly becoming one of the best hookers in the competition.

10. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC

Running out superlatives for the man mountain.

11. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors

Destroyed Salford on numerous occasions.

12. Kallum Watkins – Leeds Rhinos

Enjoyed a great display against Wakefield.

13. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR

A true captain’s knock from Elliot Minchella in the win over St Helens.

Substitutes

14. David Armstrong – Leigh Leopards

Was in fine form in the win over Huddersfield.

15. Eribe Doro – Hull KR

An impressive stint from the young forward.

16. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos

Another eye-catching display in the win over Wakefield.

17. Aidan Sezer – Hull FC

Dominated against Catalans.