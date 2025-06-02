Catalans Dragons sound out former Wakefield Trinity hero as new head coach

CATALANS DRAGONS have sounded out the possibility of bringing in former Wakefield Trinity hero Jason Demetriou as their new head coach, League Express can reveal.

The Dragons are currently without a permanent number one following the exit of Steve McNamara after almost eight years in charge.

Since then, former Catalans and current Sydney Roosters boss Trent Robinson has been linked with the vacant role, while England boss Shaun Wane is on their radar.

But League Express understands that Papua New Guinea head coach Demetriou is firmly being looked at as a potential replacement.

Demetriou is currently leading the rugby league program at the prestigious Westfields Sports High School and hasn’t coached in the NRL since 2024.

Demetriou, who helped Wakefield escape Super League relegation in 2006, was sacked early in the 2024 season as head coach of South Sydney Rabbitohs.

In his first season in charge of the Rabbitohs, Demetriou guided the club to their fifth straight preliminary final, but missed out on the play-offs in 2023 and endured a difficult start to the following campaign.

The 48-year-old was also on the coaching staff of the North Queensland Cowboys during their Grand Final-winning season of 2015 and has held a number of coaching roles throughout the NRL, with his latest position coming as PNG head coach in the Pacific Championships.