Super League Team of the Week: Nine different clubs represented

WHO makes the Total Rugby League Super League Team of the Week?

1. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors

Grabbed a superb individual try to turn the game around against Leigh.

2. Matty Ashton – Warrington Wolves

Two tries against Castleford and made a number of important metres.

3. Zach Eckersley – Wigan Warriors

A very mature performance after a late switch to centre for the win over Leigh.

4. Cam Scott – Wakefield Trinity

Toyed with Catalans all night.

5. Joe Burgess – Hull KR

Looked back to his best against Bradford.

6. Tyrone May – Hull KR

Played in a dinner suit against Bradford.

7. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos

A man in incredible form.

8. Paul Vaughan – York Knights

Ran his blood to water in York’s win over St Helens.

9. Jez Litten – Hull KR

Ran rings around Bradford.

10. Toafofoa Sipley – Warrington Wolves

Was in impressive form as Warrington demolished Castleford.

11. Isaiah Vagana – Wakefield Trinity

In the form of his life.

12. Chris Hankinson – Leeds Rhinos

Once more proved his worth to this Leeds outfit.

13. Harry Rushton – Huddersfield Giants

Another stellar performance at loose-forward in the important win over Hull FC.

Substitutes

14. Isaac Liu – Leigh Leopards

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Wigan.

15. Leon Hayes – Warrington Wolves

Steered Warrington well around the field.

16. Harry Robertson – St Helens

St Helens’ best player by far at present.

17. Tom Holroyd – Leeds Rhinos

Destroyed the Toulouse pack.