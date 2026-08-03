Super League Team of the Week: Nine different clubs represented

WHO makes the Total Rugby League Super League Team of the Week?
1. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors
Grabbed a superb individual try to turn the game around against Leigh.
2. Matty Ashton – Warrington Wolves
Two tries against Castleford and made a number of important metres.
3. Zach Eckersley – Wigan Warriors
A very mature performance after a late switch to centre for the win over Leigh.
4. Cam Scott – Wakefield Trinity
Toyed with Catalans all night.
5. Joe Burgess – Hull KR
Looked back to his best against Bradford.
6. Tyrone May – Hull KR
Played in a dinner suit against Bradford.
7. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos
A man in incredible form.
8. Paul Vaughan – York Knights
Ran his blood to water in York’s win over St Helens.
9. Jez Litten – Hull KR
Ran rings around Bradford.
10. Toafofoa Sipley – Warrington Wolves
Was in impressive form as Warrington demolished Castleford.
11. Isaiah Vagana – Wakefield Trinity
In the form of his life.
12. Chris Hankinson – Leeds Rhinos
Once more proved his worth to this Leeds outfit.
13. Harry Rushton – Huddersfield Giants
Another stellar performance at loose-forward in the important win over Hull FC.
Substitutes
14. Isaac Liu – Leigh Leopards
Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Wigan.
15. Leon Hayes – Warrington Wolves
Steered Warrington well around the field.
16. Harry Robertson – St Helens
St Helens’ best player by far at present.
17. Tom Holroyd – Leeds Rhinos
Destroyed the Toulouse pack.