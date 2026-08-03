Injury Corner: Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos, Bradford Bulls and Castleford Tigers suffer blows

WIGAN WARRIORS will be without star centre Adam Keighran for at least a fortnight.

In the week leading up to Wigan’s 20-8 victory over Leigh Leopards, Keighran pulled out of training with a tweaked groin.

Meanwhile, Leeds Rhinos rookie Ned McCormack – who came into the side against Toulouse Olympique to make his first Super League appearance for Leeds in 2026 – failed a head-injury assessment and is ruled out of Friday’s game against Wakefield Trinity.

If it doesn’t rain it pours for the Bradford Bulls and they lost Ryan Sutton (calf) and Connor Wynne (shoulder) in Friday night’s heavy defeat to Hull KR as well as Guy Armitage to an unspecified injury.

Castleford Tigers were thrashed again by Warrington Wolves on Saturday afternoon, and they lost Jason Qareqare to a hamstring tear earlier in the week.

The winger will now be out for the season, while Tom Weaver failed an HIA in the game.

Matty English, meanwhile, missed out on a York Knights debut – having joined on loan from Huddersfield Giants – due to a knee injury suffered in training.