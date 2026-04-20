Super League Team of the Week: St Helens, Hull KR, Wakefield, Castleford, Leeds feature

WHICH Super League stars make the Total Rugby League Team of the Week?
1. Tristan Sailor – St Helens
Impressed against Hull FC.
2. Tom Johnstone – Wakefield Trinity
Four tries against Bradford.
3. Krystian Mapapalangi – Castleford Tigers
One of the signings of the season, scoring two tries in the shock win over Wigan.
4. Solomona Faataape – Catalans Dragons
Electric in attack as Catalans shocked Warrington.
5. Joe Burgess – Hull KR
Was everywhere for Hull KR in Toulouse.
6. Brodie Croft – Leeds Rhinos
Scored four tries in Leeds’ big win over Huddersfield.
7. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR
Stepped up to the plate once more in Hull KR’s big win over Toulouse.
8. Tom Holroyd – Leeds Rhinos
Was a menace down the middle for Leeds against Huddersfield.
9. Daryl Clark – St Helens
Superb for St Helens in the win over Hull FC.
10. Joe Ofahengaue – Leigh Leopards
By far Leigh’s best forward in the Leopards’ win against York.
11. George Lawler – Castleford Tigers
A quite remarkable stint from George Lawler in the win over Wigan.
12. James McDonnell – Leeds Rhinos
Big performance as Leeds thrashed Huddersfield.
13. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR
Was a considerable force in the pack as Hull KR demolished Toulouse.
Substitutes
14. Logan Moy – Hull FC
Unlucky to be on the losing side against St Helens.
15. Lewis Dodd – Catalans Dragons
Scored a treble to defeat Warrington.
16. Noah Stephens – St Helens
Terrific off the bench for St Helens.
17. Jake Trueman – Wakefield Trinity
Getting better and better each week.