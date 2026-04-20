Super League Team of the Week: St Helens, Hull KR, Wakefield, Castleford, Leeds feature

WHICH Super League stars make the Total Rugby League Team of the Week?

1. Tristan Sailor – St Helens

Impressed against Hull FC.

2. Tom Johnstone – Wakefield Trinity

Four tries against Bradford.

3. Krystian Mapapalangi – Castleford Tigers

One of the signings of the season, scoring two tries in the shock win over Wigan.

4. Solomona Faataape – Catalans Dragons

Electric in attack as Catalans shocked Warrington.

5. Joe Burgess – Hull KR

Was everywhere for Hull KR in Toulouse.

6. Brodie Croft – Leeds Rhinos

Scored four tries in Leeds’ big win over Huddersfield.

7. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR

Stepped up to the plate once more in Hull KR’s big win over Toulouse.

8. Tom Holroyd – Leeds Rhinos

Was a menace down the middle for Leeds against Huddersfield.

9. Daryl Clark – St Helens

Superb for St Helens in the win over Hull FC.

10. Joe Ofahengaue – Leigh Leopards

By far Leigh’s best forward in the Leopards’ win against York.

11. George Lawler – Castleford Tigers

A quite remarkable stint from George Lawler in the win over Wigan.

12. James McDonnell – Leeds Rhinos

Big performance as Leeds thrashed Huddersfield.

13. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR

Was a considerable force in the pack as Hull KR demolished Toulouse.

Substitutes

14. Logan Moy – Hull FC

Unlucky to be on the losing side against St Helens.

15. Lewis Dodd – Catalans Dragons

Scored a treble to defeat Warrington.

16. Noah Stephens – St Helens

Terrific off the bench for St Helens.

17. Jake Trueman – Wakefield Trinity

Getting better and better each week.