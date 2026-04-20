Salford release four players as head coach latest revealed

SALFORD have released four members of their first-team squad.

Will Tilleke, Leunbou Bardyel-Wells, Josh Wagstaffe and Rafael Van Osselaer have all left the Championship club.

Tilleke, like the recently-retired Liam Cooper, joined from North Wales Crusaders when Salford were revived in January but has been limited to three appearances.

The other trio all crossed over from the old club with Bardyel-Wells adding four appearances this season to his two with the Red Devils, Wagstaffe playing once after four first-team games for the previous incarnation, and Van Osselaer getting his first six senior outings.

Meanwhile, a number of “highly-qualified candidates” have applied for the Salford head coaching role.

Mike Grady stepped down in March, citing personal circumstances, and assistant Dave Hewitt has been in interim charge since, overseeing victories over Swinton Lions and Batley Bulldogs.

“Dave’s start has given us much to think about,” said the club.

“We remain committed to doing what is best for the club and that means exploring all our options.

“We are in discussions with a number of highly-qualified candidates from both England and Australia. The quality of applications has been overwhelming and reflects the remarkable progress the club has made since January and its growing reputation.

“It is essential though that we appoint a head coach whose style, philosophy, and values align with those of our supporters and the identity of Salford Rugby League Club.

“It is a pivotal role and we expect it to be full-time and long-term.”