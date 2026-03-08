Super League Team of the Week: Wakefield, Warrington, Wigan, Bradford and Hull KR dominate

WHO makes League Express’ Super League Team of the Week from Round Four?
1. Cai Taylor-Wray – Warrington Wolves
Continues to impress at fullback and he was electric against York.
2. Zach Eckersley – Wigan Warriors
A fine two-try performance against Toulouse.
3. Connor Wynne – Bradford Bulls
Taking his second shot at Super League with both hands as Connor Wynne was formidable against Saints.
4. Tesi Niu – Leigh Leopards
Devastating with ball in hand despite being on the losing side against Catalans.
5. Maika Sivo – Leeds Rhinos
Another Maika Sivo display, another three tries in the win over Castleford.
6. Rowan Milnes – Bradford Bulls
Deserved to be on the winning side against St Helens.
7. Jack Sinfield – Wakefield Trinity
Ran the show against Hull FC.
8. Dean Hadley – Hull KR
A big performance in the pack yet again from Dean Hadley as Hull KR put Huddersfield to the sword.
9. Kruise Leeming – Catalans Dragons
The quick ruck interpretation certainly helps Kruise Leeming and he took full advantage against Leigh.
10. Noah Stephens – St Helens
Arguably Saints’ best forward against a dominant Bradford pack.
11. Kallum Watkins – Leeds Rhinos
Was superb against Castleford.
12. Sam Stone – Warrington Wolves
Scored two tries against York and was a constant thorn in the Knights’ side.
13. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR
Looked to be back to his best.
Substitutes
14. Jake Trueman – Wakefield Trinity
Had a hand in everything Wakefield did well against Hull FC.
15. Arthur Romano – Hull FC
Was unlucky to be on the losing side against Wakefield.
16. Adam Keighran – Wigan Warriors
Responded to the challenge of his head coach with aplomb in recent weeks.
17. Jack Farrimond – Wigan Warriors
Was excellent against Toulouse.