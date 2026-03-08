Super League Team of the Week: Wakefield, Warrington, Wigan, Bradford and Hull KR dominate

WHO makes League Express’ Super League Team of the Week from Round Four?

1. Cai Taylor-Wray – Warrington Wolves

Continues to impress at fullback and he was electric against York.

2. Zach Eckersley – Wigan Warriors

A fine two-try performance against Toulouse.

3. Connor Wynne – Bradford Bulls

Taking his second shot at Super League with both hands as Connor Wynne was formidable against Saints.

4. Tesi Niu – Leigh Leopards

Devastating with ball in hand despite being on the losing side against Catalans.

5. Maika Sivo – Leeds Rhinos

Another Maika Sivo display, another three tries in the win over Castleford.

6. Rowan Milnes – Bradford Bulls

Deserved to be on the winning side against St Helens.

7. Jack Sinfield – Wakefield Trinity

Ran the show against Hull FC.

8. Dean Hadley – Hull KR

A big performance in the pack yet again from Dean Hadley as Hull KR put Huddersfield to the sword.

9. Kruise Leeming – Catalans Dragons

The quick ruck interpretation certainly helps Kruise Leeming and he took full advantage against Leigh.

10. Noah Stephens – St Helens

Arguably Saints’ best forward against a dominant Bradford pack.

11. Kallum Watkins – Leeds Rhinos

Was superb against Castleford.

12. Sam Stone – Warrington Wolves

Scored two tries against York and was a constant thorn in the Knights’ side.

13. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR

Looked to be back to his best.

Substitutes

14. Jake Trueman – Wakefield Trinity

Had a hand in everything Wakefield did well against Hull FC.

15. Arthur Romano – Hull FC

Was unlucky to be on the losing side against Wakefield.

16. Adam Keighran – Wigan Warriors

Responded to the challenge of his head coach with aplomb in recent weeks.

17. Jack Farrimond – Wigan Warriors

Was excellent against Toulouse.