Super League Team of the Week: Wigan Warriors, Hull FC, Hull KR and Leigh Leopards dominate

WELL that’s another round of Super League done and dusted, and what a weekend it was!

The action began on Thursday night when St Helens took on Catalans Dragons at the Totally Wicked Stadium, with the French side sitting pretty at the top of the Super League table. And, after taking an 8-6 lead into half-time, Steve McNamara’s men managed to hold on through gritty defence to register a 14-12 win.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and Wigan Warriors took on Warrington Wolves in Friday’s live Sky Sports fixture. And it’s fair to say this clash did not disappoint. The scores were locked at 12-12 at half-time, but a dominant second-half performance from Matt Peet’s men proved enough to take home a 26-12 victory.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Giants hosted a resurgent Wakefield Trinity at the John Smith’s Stadium. With Mark Applegarth’s side winning three of their last four games, this had the makings of a classic. But, the Giants had other ideas as Ian Watson’s men ran out 34-6 winners in emphatic fashion after leading 16-0 at the break.

To round things off on Friday, Hull KR travelled to Headingley to take on Leeds Rhinos. With Rovers’ new signing Brad Schneider pulling the strings, Willie Peters’ men were able to avoid another defeat with a golden point triumph, 19-18 against the odds in West Yorkshire.

On Saturday afternoon, Castleford Tigers made the visit to the MKM Stadium to go up against Hull FC. Andy Last’s men desperately needed the points to ease relegation fears and after being locked up at 8-8 at half-time, there was optimism amongst Tigers’ fans. However, the Black and Whites found their groove in the second forty minutes to run out 36-18 winners.

The only fixture that took place on Sunday afternoon saw Salford Red Devils host the Leigh Leopards at the Salford Stadium. Though the Red Devils led 16-10 at half-time, Adrian Lam’s men took the ascendancy after the break to take home a 24-22 victory and continue the Leopards’ great run.

But, which players made League Express’ Super League Team of the Week?

1. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors

Jai Field is just that good he could be included in the Team of the Week each round of Super League. The fullback was superb for Wigan against Warrington.

2. Tom Davies – Catalans Dragons

The winger has been in tremendous form for Catalans this season and his brilliant work rate coming out of defence against St Helens will have pleased head coach Steve McNamara thoroughly.

3. Cam Scott – Hull FC

Talk about coming of age. Cam Scott has been given a chance by Tony Smith to nail down his centre spot and he enjoyed a big performance against Castleford on Saturday.

4. Tom Opacic – Hull KR

An impressive Hull KR signing from the NRL? It sounds familiar but Tom Opacic has been key for Rovers in 2023 and he was superb against Leeds on Friday night.

5. Adam Swift – Hull FC

Hull will be ruing the departure of Adam Swift at the end of 2023 with his fine try-scoring form continuing against Castleford.

6. Tui Lolohea – Huddersfield Giants

Tui Lolohea hasn’t had the most consistent of seasons in 2023 so far, but he was brilliant against Wakefield, securing a two-try haul.

7. Brad Schneider – Hull KR

What a performance on debut from Rovers’ new signing Brad Schneider with the halfback creating a try, scoring one and kicking the winning drop-goal in golden point against Leeds.

8. Chris Satae – Hull FC

Chris Satae was in his usual rampaging mood for Hull FC against Castleford with a try and an incredible assist making his place on this list straight forward.

9. Michael McIlorum – Catalans Dragons

The 35-year-old wound the clock back with a superb performance against St Helens on Thursday night.

10. Robbie Mulhern – Leigh Leopards

Returned from injury with a vengeance as Robbie Mulhern put in some massive runs in Leigh’s win over Salford.

11. Kai Pearce-Paul – Wigan Warriors

He hasn’t played for months but Kai Pearce-Paul showed his worth for Wigan in the win over Warrington on Friday. The second-rower enjoyed a tremendous game off the bench.

12. Chris McQueen – Huddersfield Giants

The second-rower wound back the clock in terrific fashion against Wakefield on Friday.

13. John Asiata – Leigh Leopards

Another brilliant display from John Asiata for Leigh against Salford with the loose-forward playing a key role in the close win.

Substitutes

14. Gareth O’Brien – Leigh Leopards

Gareth O’Brien has quietly been going about his business for Leigh during 2023 and he impressed once more against Salford.

15. Matt Whitley – Catalans Dragons

A brilliant display from Matt Whitley against St Helens on Thursday.

16. Nene Macdonald – Leeds Rhinos

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side for Leeds against Hull KR on Friday night, with some massive runs helping out the Rhinos come out of defence.

17. Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors

Jake Wardle has really settled into life at Wigan and the centre scored an important try for the Warriors against Warrington.