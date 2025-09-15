Super League Team of the Week: Wigan Warriors, Wakefield Trinity, Hull FC, Leigh Leopards, Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?
1. Max Jowitt – Wakefield Trinity
Proved the difference for Wakefield against Hull KR.
2. Harvey Barron – Hull FC
Another big display for Harvey Barron as Hull FC hammered Warrington.
3. Zach Eckersley – Wigan Warriors
Had the time of his life in the centres against Castleford.
4. Cam Scott – Wakefield Trinity
Was tremendous in Wakefield’s big win over Hull KR.
5. Lewis Martin – Hull FC
Scored another try but had a hand in some big metre-eating runs out of defence.
6. Jack Farrimond – Wigan Warriors
Registered a 26-point haul against Castleford.
7. Theo Fages – Catalans Dragons
Nailed a number of superb 40/20s and was instrumental against Leeds.
8. Robbie Mulhern – Leigh Leopards
Led from the front in a big display against St Helens.
9. Zac Woolford – Huddersfield Giants
Was superb in the middle against Salford.
10. Julian Bousquet – Catalans Dragons
Ran his blood to water in Catalans’ big win over Leeds, grabbing a deserved try.
11. Zak Hardaker – Hull FC
Continues to impress in the back-row for Hull FC.
12. Leroy Cudjoe – Huddersfield Giants
Final home game for Huddersfield.
13. Isaac Liu – Leigh Leopards
Once more integral to this Leigh outfit in the important win over Saints.
Substitutes
14. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards
Ran the show against St Helens.
15. Oliver Pratt – Wakefield Trinity
Impressed in the centres.
16. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors
Tore Castleford to shreds at times.
17. Joe Greenwood – Huddersfield Giants
Led from the front in the win over Salford.