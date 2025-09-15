Super League Team of the Week: Wigan Warriors, Wakefield Trinity, Hull FC, Leigh Leopards, Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Max Jowitt – Wakefield Trinity

Proved the difference for Wakefield against Hull KR.

2. Harvey Barron – Hull FC

Another big display for Harvey Barron as Hull FC hammered Warrington.

3. Zach Eckersley – Wigan Warriors

Had the time of his life in the centres against Castleford.

4. Cam Scott – Wakefield Trinity

Was tremendous in Wakefield’s big win over Hull KR.

5. Lewis Martin – Hull FC

Scored another try but had a hand in some big metre-eating runs out of defence.

6. Jack Farrimond – Wigan Warriors

Registered a 26-point haul against Castleford.

7. Theo Fages – Catalans Dragons

Nailed a number of superb 40/20s and was instrumental against Leeds.

8. Robbie Mulhern – Leigh Leopards

Led from the front in a big display against St Helens.

9. Zac Woolford – Huddersfield Giants

Was superb in the middle against Salford.

10. Julian Bousquet – Catalans Dragons

Ran his blood to water in Catalans’ big win over Leeds, grabbing a deserved try.

11. Zak Hardaker – Hull FC

Continues to impress in the back-row for Hull FC.

12. Leroy Cudjoe – Huddersfield Giants

Final home game for Huddersfield.

13. Isaac Liu – Leigh Leopards

Once more integral to this Leigh outfit in the important win over Saints.

Substitutes

14. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards

Ran the show against St Helens.

15. Oliver Pratt – Wakefield Trinity

Impressed in the centres.

16. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors

Tore Castleford to shreds at times.

17. Joe Greenwood – Huddersfield Giants

Led from the front in the win over Salford.