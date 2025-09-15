Super League Attendances: Four break 10,000 mark whilst Wakefield Trinity register impressive number also

WHAT were the Super League attendances over the weekend?

Leeds Rhinos 8-16 Catalans Dragons

15,157 at AMT Headingley on Thursday night

Wigan Warriors 62-6 Castleford Tigers

15,224 at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday night

Leigh Leopards 28-10 St Helens

10,011 at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night

Hull FC vs Warrington Wolves

10,494 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Wakefield Trinity vs Hull KR

9,258 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Huddersfield Giants 22-8 Salford Red Devils

4,082 at the Accu Stadium on Sunday afternoon