Super League Attendances: Four break 10,000 mark whilst Wakefield Trinity register impressive number also

WHAT were the Super League attendances over the weekend?
Leeds Rhinos 8-16 Catalans Dragons
15,157 at AMT Headingley on Thursday night
Wigan Warriors 62-6 Castleford Tigers
15,224 at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday night
Leigh Leopards 28-10 St Helens
10,011 at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night
Hull FC vs Warrington Wolves
10,494 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Wakefield Trinity vs Hull KR
9,258 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Huddersfield Giants 22-8 Salford Red Devils
4,082 at the Accu Stadium on Sunday afternoon