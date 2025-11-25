Super League’s Magic Weekend finds new home at Everton as date and draw revealed

SUPER LEAGUE’S Magic Weekend has found a new home at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium for 2026.

The 19th Magic Weekend has significantly returned to a theme of rivalry, with four derby fixtures across the weekend of July 4-5.

But for the first time, not every Super League team will feature, as plans are being explored for a dedicated Magic fixture at a neutral venue in France between Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique.

Super League champions Hull KR will face their local rivals Hull FC in the second of three matches on Saturday July 4, whilst on Sunday July 5, Castleford Tigers take on Wakefield Trinity in the first of three derbies.

Bradford Bulls will play Leeds Rhinos at Magic Weekend for the first time since 2012 in the second game on Sunday, and the weekend ends with Wigan Warriors and St Helens.

Hill Dickinson Stadium will host its first Magic Weekend, replacing the popular St James’ Park in Newcastle, following the success of the Second Ashes Test earlier this month which produced a sell-out of 52,106 spectators.

Kick-off times will be confirmed later, with the full Super League fixture list released on Thursday.

Rhodri Jones, RL Commercial’s managing director, said: “With memories still fresh of an unforgettable occasion for the Ashes Test, we’re delighted to be able to confirm a return to Hill Dickinson Stadium for the 2026 Super League Magic Weekend.

“This will be the seventh venue to stage Magic since it was introduced as a new concept for sport in 2007, and our clubs, players and supporters are in for a treat.

“It’s a stunning stadium with outstanding facilities at all levels, and also superbly located for summer on the waterfront, and with the many and varied attractions of Liverpool within easy reach.

“We’re looking forward to elevating our fan experience with a range of hospitality offers which proved so popular for the international, and the Plaza outside the stadium is perfect for Magic.

“We continue to work with the Dragons and Toulouse on the feasibility of delivering a very special event in France too, and we hope to be able to announce something in the near future on this.”

Angus Kinnear, chief executive officer of Everton FC, said: “We are incredibly proud to be welcoming Magic Weekend to Hill Dickinson Stadium so soon after the outstanding success of the Ashes Test earlier this month.

“Hosting a sell-out crowd for the first major non-football event in our new home was a landmark moment for the club, and a powerful demonstration of what this stadium and our city can deliver.

“With world-class facilities for players, officials and fans, superb sightlines, and an expansive Budweiser Plaza that lends itself perfectly to large-scale fan experiences, our waterfront home is the ideal location for Magic Weekend.

“We look forward to welcoming supporters from across the Rugby League community next July and showcasing, once again, the energy, ambition and hospitality that make Hill Dickinson Stadium and our city region such a special destination for major events.”

Super League Magic Weekend 2026

Saturday July 4

Huddersfield Giants v York Knights

Hull KR v Hull FC

Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves

Sunday July 5

Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers

Leeds Rhinos v Bradford Bulls

Wigan Warriors v St Helens

French Magie (date and venue to be confirmed)

Catalans Dragons v Toulouse Olympique