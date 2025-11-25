Keith Christie appointed Newcastle Thunder honorary president

NEWCASTLE THUNDER have appointed Keith Christie as honorary president in recognition of his long and outstanding service to Rugby League in the north-east.

Christie has been at the heart of the club for the past 16 years, serving as general manager, then managing director.

He continued to serve on the club’s board since 2017 and was appointed chairman in 2022.

Christie said: “This club means a huge amount to me — I’m proud of what our volunteers, staff and supporters have achieved together.

“I’m honoured to accept the role of honorary president and will continue to do everything I can to support Thunder’s future on and off the field.”

Over recent seasons Christie led a group of volunteers and directors who worked to secure the club’s future and satisfy the RFL’s conditions for readmission.

The club’s new chief executive Richie Metcalfe added: “Keith’s commitment to this club is unrivalled.

“From day-to-day operations to strategic leadership in our toughest moments, he has given his time, experience and passion.

“Making him our honorary president is a small measure of the club’s gratitude for everything he has done.”

The club are holding an open day for anyone interested combining high-performance Rugby League with academic study at Newcastle’s Northumbria University.

Hosted at the university’s state-of-the-art Sport Central facility on Wednesday, December 3 (noon), attendees will be able to find out about available scholarships and meet staff and coaches.

Prospective students should email jason.payne@northumbria.ac.uk to secure their place at the open day.