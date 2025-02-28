Super League’s young prodigy Oliver Pratt talks his meteoric rise, staying at Wakefield Trinity and St Helens

OLIVER PRATT is a name that is currently doing the rounds in Super League following a stellar start to the 2025 season.

The 20-year-old has played in both of Wakefield Trinity’s opening games of this campaign after scoring 18 tries in 34 appearances during the club’s 2024 Championship season.

And it’s fair to say that he has impressed, with the centre excelling against both Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR.

Now Pratt has reflected on his journey so far.

“I played against Hull KR in 2023 in the last game of the season and then I had a full year in the Championship which stood me in really good stead.

“I was playing first-team rugby week in, week out and that’s what I needed. I probably wasn’t ready for Super League at the start of last year but gaining that experience, I felt ready for this year.

“It does seem like I have come quite far in such a short space of time.

“For anyone that plays the game you want to go as far as you can and playing Super League is the first step in that.

“To do that is a dream and that is massive for me. I need to work hard and keep my head down.

“My main focus is playing as much rugby as I can for Wakefield and doing the best I can with any opportunity.

“Anything more than that is a bonus.”

Pratt, however, almost joined York Knights permanently in 2023 after registering ten appearances for the club whilst on loan from Wakefield.

“I was gaining experience whilst I was at York and I was playing regular for the first-team.

I definitely made the right decision staying at Wakefield with the coaches they brought in with Daryl Powell, Michael Shenton and Danny Kirmond.

“It’s about finding your feet, the more you’re here around the lads then the more comfortable you get in the environment.”

Ahead of Wakefield’s clash against St Helens on Saturday afternoon, Pratt is confident in his side’s ability.

“I don’t think they’ve played a team like us yet. It’s important for us to start well and dominate them all over the pitch.

“We have a job to do on some of their players. Knowing what we can do, though, we can trouble teams and I think we’ve shown that the past few weeks.”