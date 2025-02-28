RFL considering reinstating Salford Red Devils’ financial sustainability cap

FOLLOWING an emergency meeting of the RFL Special Measures Committee, the RFL have contacted Salford Red Devils to reiterate the position regarding Special Measures.

The RFL have been in regular contact with the club to understand their latest position, following the month end – having previously sought and received assurances regarding club financial sustainability.

The Committee will meet again on Tuesday to consider the position, and whether the Special Measures which currently apply to the club should be extended to the reinstatement of a Club Financial Sustainability Cap.

It follows the news, reported by All Out Rugby League, that the Red Devils players have not yet been paid for February despite assurances that they would be.

Salford head coach Paul Rowley had previously said that the Red Devils players were to be paid today (Friday 28 February) after failing to be paid yesterday.

Following Salford’s dreadful 42-0 loss to Hull KR last night, Rowley said: “Again, it’s not a concern. Everyone’s been very clear and kept in the loop.

“It’s a transitional process of it (the money) crossing countries and going through this, that and other, so there’s no dramas there.

“The transparency has been first class and we’re all clear and up to date.”