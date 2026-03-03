Support for ex-Cornwall player Errol Carter in brain cancer battle

FORMER players are rallying to support an old teammate who is under palliative care for brain cancer at the age of 30.

Errol Carter, who has played for a string of expansion clubs and internationally for Turkey, has been diagnosed with an inoperable tumour.

He is living in a specially-adapted flat in his home county of Hampshire, having recently undergone radiotherapy.

Carter played as a winger or centre for Oxford, South Wales Ironmen, Gloucestershire All Golds, Coventry Bears, London Skolars and Cornwall between 2016 and 2023.

Originally from Brockenhurst, he spent time in the London Broncos Academy and represented England Students while studying at the University of Gloucester.

Carter played seven times for Turkey from 2018, when he featured in the Emerging Nations World Cup in Australia, to 2021.

The brain tumour diagnosis followed a number of health issues dating back to April 2024, when he became a dual-code Turkey international.

During his debut his legs collapsed underneath him and he suffered temporary paralysis.

Continued issues on his return to the UK led to a diagnosis of the rare Cauda Equina Syndrome spinal disorder, two operations and more than seven months in hospital, since when he has been using a wheelchair.

Last year Carter began to experience problems with his vision, resulting in scans and the biopsy which confirmed the brain tumour.

Former Gloucestershire teammate Phil Cowburn was among those who visited Carter on his 30th birthday in January.

And the 35-year-old, who also studied at the University of Gloucester and now lives and works in Sunderland, is to take part in the Manchester Marathon on April 19 and Great North Run in Newcastle on September 13 to raise funds to support Carter and also go towards brain tumour research.

“We were a close group at Gloucester and Errol was very much part of it,” explained Cowburn.

“We’ve gone our separate ways, but we’ve stayed in touch, and while it was obviously emotional, it was great spending time with him.

“He was a talented and committed player and he’s a great bloke as well, a real happy-go-lucky type, and despite all his health issues, he’s positive and in good spirits.

“We all want to do what we can to help and support him, and running these events is one of the ways I can do that.”

Carter has a GoFundMe page at which donations to help with care costs can be made.