Castleford’s Ryan Carr calls for RFL help over ‘irresponsible’ travel arrangements to France

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Ryan Carr has called on the RFL to make travel as straightforward as possible for English clubs playing in France.

Logistical problems plagued his side’s preparations for their Super League round-two defeat at Toulouse Olympique.

With no direct flights available to the French city, Castleford took two flights each way with stopovers in Germany.

Director of rugby Chris Chester said the entire journey to Toulouse took 13 hours via Munich, and the return took twelve-and-a-half hours via Frankfurt.

“It’s probably something I needed to do better in terms of the logistics,” said Chester.

“But unfortunately at this time of year – and it’s something the RFL should probably look at – there are no direct flights from Manchester to Toulouse.”

Carr has backed that call for the governing body to be actively involved in travel arrangements to make them as straightforward as possible.

“Getting flights direct from northern England to Toulouse would be nice,” said Carr.

“It is naive to wait for the weather to clear up to be able to get direct flights out there. It’s irresponsible from us as a game.

“We need to make sure clubs don’t have to do that because it’s a bit negligent from us as a game in terms of player welfare.”

Carr, whose side have since got off the mark in Super League with a victory over Huddersfield Giants, stressed he was not making an excuse for his own team’s performance at Toulouse.

“It wasn’t great preparation – it’s not an excuse, it’s a fact,” Carr said.

“We had players at the club at 6am to then get on a bus and then to arrive at 7pm in Toulouse. That was our day.

“It was full travel, whether that was in an airport or on an aeroplane. That’s what it looked like.

“We can’t allow it to be an excuse but it wasn’t great preparation and that’s a fact.

“A direct flight from Manchester to Toulouse can take an hour and a half but it took us two two-hour flights with a layover in Germany.”