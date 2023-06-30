Supporter allocation for Challenge Cup Finals revealed as fans of Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, St Helens and Leigh Leopards take note

The RFL and RL Commercial have confirmed supporter arrangements for Betfred Challenge Cup Finals Day at Wembley on Saturday August 12, ahead of three sets of Semi Finals on the weekend of July 22-23.

The West End has been allocated to the winners of the following three Semi Finals:

Betfred Challenge Cup – Hull KR v Wigan Warriors (Sunday July 23, Headingley);

Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup – Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos (Sunday July 23, Headingley);

AB Sundecks 1895 Cup – London Broncos v Halifax Panthers (Saturday July 22, Rosslyn Park FC).

The East End has been allocated to the winners of the following three Semi Finals:

Betfred Challenge Cup – Leigh Leopards v St Helens (Saturday July 22, Halliwell Jones Stadium);

Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup – St Helens v York Valkryie (Saturday July 22, Halliwell Jones Stadium);

AB Sundecks 1895 Cup – York Knights v Batley (Sunday July 23, LNER Community Stadium).

St Helens supporters will have happy memories of the East End, as it was their base for their last Wembley appearance, when they beat Castleford Tigers in 2021.

York Knights might also be happy to switch to the East End, as they were at the West End for their defeat by Featherstone Rovers in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final that same year.

This will be the first time the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Final has been played at Wembley. For three clubs – St Helens, Wigan Warriors and York RLFC, who have the Knights in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Semi Finals and the Valkyrie in the Women’s Semi Finals against Saints – there is the possibility of representation in two of the three matches.

The RFL and RL Commercial have made this announcement to help supporters with their planning.

Allocations for all six finalists will be distributed immediately after the Semi Finals, to go on sale as soon as possible thereafter.