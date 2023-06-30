Wakefield Trinity shock Super League with hammering of Salford Red Devils

WHO saw this coming?! Wakefield Trinity shocked Super League tonight with a 32-6 hammering of Salford Red Devils.
Wakefield hit the lead early on as Max Jowitt cut through some lacklustre Salford defence before drawing the fullback to send Liam Kay over under the sticks. Will Dagger converted for a 6-0 lead after just three minutes.
The Red Devils should have hit back moments later when Deon Cross broke through, but Chris Atkins’ pass to Rhys Williams was knocked on by the Welsh winger.
Dagger kept the scoreboard ticking over with a penalty after the halfback was taken high by Marc Sneyd.
Trinity were in a rampant mood and they had their second try of the night following a great run by Renouf Atoni. The prop allowed Liam Hood to get a quick ruck and the hooker scampered away to send Dagger over between the uprights. The halfback converted to make it 14-0.
Dagger added another penalty for a 16-0 lead before Jowitt’s brilliant ball steal on Joe Burgess saw Reece Lyne canter over the whitewash just before half-time. Dagger converted from in front to make it 22-0.
Salford knocked on from the kick-off just to make things worse for Paul Rowley’s men and with Trinity in the mood, Dagger converted yet another penalty to extend the hosts’ lead to 24-0.
From a Burgess knock-on, Trinity created an overlap and Jack Croft fed Lee Kershaw to cross in the corner. Dagger was once more on target as Wakefield ran into an incredible 30-0 lead.
Dagger added yet another two points from the kicking tee as Salford now had to score six tries.
They finally got one back on the hour with Alex Gerrard crashing over as Marc Sneyd converted to make it 32-6. And those were the last points of the game as both sides tired going into the final quarter.
Wakefield Trinity
1 Max Jowitt
5 Tom Lineham
4 Reece Lyne
38 Jack Croft
18 Lee Kershaw
33 Will Dagger
37 Luke Gale
16 Josh Bowden
9 Liam Hood
8 Eddie Battye
13 Jay Pitts
11 Matty Ashurst
15 Liam Kay
Substitutes
17 Renouf Atoni
24 Harry Bowes
25 Sam Eseh
30 David Fifita
Tries: Kay (3), Dagger (27), Lyne (39), Kershaw (48)
Goals: Dagger 7/7
Salford Red Devils
14 Chris Atkin
22 Rhys Williams
2 Ken Sio
4 Tim Lafai
5 Joe Burgess
3 Kallum Watkins
7 Marc Sneyd
25 Ben Hellewell
21 Amir Bourouh
10 King Vuniyayawa
11 Andrew Dixon
28 Deon Cross
13 Oliver Partington
Substitutes
16 Tyler Dupree
18 Alex Gerrard
19 Adam Sidlow
20 Ellis Longstaff
Tries: Gerrard (65)
Goals: Sneyd 1/1
Half-time: 22-0
Referee: Ben Thaler