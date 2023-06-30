Wakefield Trinity shock Super League with hammering of Salford Red Devils

WHO saw this coming?! Wakefield Trinity shocked Super League tonight with a 32-6 hammering of Salford Red Devils.

Wakefield hit the lead early on as Max Jowitt cut through some lacklustre Salford defence before drawing the fullback to send Liam Kay over under the sticks. Will Dagger converted for a 6-0 lead after just three minutes.

The Red Devils should have hit back moments later when Deon Cross broke through, but Chris Atkins’ pass to Rhys Williams was knocked on by the Welsh winger.

Dagger kept the scoreboard ticking over with a penalty after the halfback was taken high by Marc Sneyd.

Trinity were in a rampant mood and they had their second try of the night following a great run by Renouf Atoni. The prop allowed Liam Hood to get a quick ruck and the hooker scampered away to send Dagger over between the uprights. The halfback converted to make it 14-0.

Dagger added another penalty for a 16-0 lead before Jowitt’s brilliant ball steal on Joe Burgess saw Reece Lyne canter over the whitewash just before half-time. Dagger converted from in front to make it 22-0.

Salford knocked on from the kick-off just to make things worse for Paul Rowley’s men and with Trinity in the mood, Dagger converted yet another penalty to extend the hosts’ lead to 24-0.

From a Burgess knock-on, Trinity created an overlap and Jack Croft fed Lee Kershaw to cross in the corner. Dagger was once more on target as Wakefield ran into an incredible 30-0 lead.

Dagger added yet another two points from the kicking tee as Salford now had to score six tries.

They finally got one back on the hour with Alex Gerrard crashing over as Marc Sneyd converted to make it 32-6. And those were the last points of the game as both sides tired going into the final quarter.

Wakefield Trinity

1 Max Jowitt

5 Tom Lineham

4 Reece Lyne

38 Jack Croft

18 Lee Kershaw

33 Will Dagger

37 Luke Gale

16 Josh Bowden

9 Liam Hood

8 Eddie Battye

13 Jay Pitts

11 Matty Ashurst

15 Liam Kay

Substitutes

17 Renouf Atoni

24 Harry Bowes

25 Sam Eseh

30 David Fifita

Tries: Kay (3), Dagger (27), Lyne (39), Kershaw (48)

Goals: Dagger 7/7

Salford Red Devils

14 Chris Atkin

22 Rhys Williams

2 Ken Sio

4 Tim Lafai

5 Joe Burgess

3 Kallum Watkins

7 Marc Sneyd

25 Ben Hellewell

21 Amir Bourouh

10 King Vuniyayawa

11 Andrew Dixon

28 Deon Cross

13 Oliver Partington

Substitutes

16 Tyler Dupree

18 Alex Gerrard

19 Adam Sidlow

20 Ellis Longstaff

Tries: Gerrard (65)

Goals: Sneyd 1/1

Half-time: 22-0

Referee: Ben Thaler