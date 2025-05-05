Swinton Lions change coach a week before cup final

SWINTON LIONS will go into Sunday’s Challenge Shield final against Salford with a new coach at the helm following the departure of Paul Humphries.

In his place is John Whalley (above), the current Scotland Women’s coach, who was formerly assistant at Wigan Warriors when they won the Super League Grand Final in 2018.

The former Warrington Wolves Academy player has been involved in the game, at both amateur and professional level, for more than 30 years and has a proven track record of developing both players and teams.

Most recently he has helped take the Ireland Women’s team from being an unranked nation to eighth in the world. He has also spent time as assistant coach with the England Lionhearts during undefeated tours of Italy and Jamaica.

“We’re delighted to welcome John to the club,” said Jason Harborow, chairman of Swinton Lions Foundation.

“His vision, experience and passion are exactly what we need as we continue to develop our women’s programme and strive for excellence on and off the field.”