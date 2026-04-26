Swinton Lions denied first win by last-gasp Keighley Cougars leveller

SWINTON LIONS 22 KEIGHLEY COUGARS 22

IAN RIGG, Heywood Road, Sunday

A HAT-TRICK try by Keighley centre Oliver Whitford with seconds left snatched an unlikely draw for the visitors, who were 22-6 down early in the second half.

Swinton went ahead in the second minute when a looping pass from Reece Briers found winger Connor Parkinson, who flew in wide out.

Briers had been hit late as he passed the ball out, but he dusted himself down to convert from the touchline.

From the restart, Cougars fullback Connor Sayner knocked on in his own 20 and from the scrum, some swift passing found Robinson for a repeat, with Briers again goaling impressively.

Keighley’s Emmanuel Waine had a glorious chance on 15 minutes to make a break, but a great tackle halted him.

The visitors finally hit back on 23 minutes when George Flanagan went over from close range and Izaac Farrell converted.

Another chance quickly followed, but Max Clarke knocked on near the line.

On 31 minutes, Louie Roberts extended the Lions’ lead when Jordy Gibson sent him through a gap to race over. Briers added the two again.

Farrell then had a chance just before the break but a great tackle from Finlay Irwin shook the ball free.

The try of the match came two minutes into the second half when Tom Ratchford scored a superb solo effort, leaving would-be tacklers in his wake, but Briers was unable to convert from wide out.

Even so, it was 22-6, and Swinton were looking good for a first league win of the season.

However the fightback started after 46 minutes, with Farrell the creator of his side’s second try, sending winger David Foggin-Johnston in, although the halfback was unable to improve the score.

Swinton forced a goal-line drop-out on 59 minutes and from this, both sides lost a player to HIA as Aaron Lynch and Foggin-Johnston clashed heads going for a kick, Neither returned to the field.

Keighley were playing some impressive rugby now and Brad Holroyd had a good chance but was tackled into touch.

A good passing movement enabled Whitford cross on the right, although again, Farrell was unable to convert.

Waine went close on 63 minutes but a great tackle from Roberts stopped him.

But Whitford was over again with eleven minutes to go following an overlap on the right. Will Groves took over from the tee, but was unsuccessful.

There were only four points in it, and Waine went close yet again before Whitford struck in the right corner. Groves couldn’t convert, so at least Swinton has a point.

GAMESTAR: Keighley halfback Izaac Farrell was calm and creative.

GAMEBREAKER: Oliver Whitford’s third try with seconds left rescued a point for the Cougars.

MATCHFACTS

LIONS

1 Louie Roberts

2 Connor Parkinson

4 Aaron Lynch

20 Adam Jones

24 Ethan Fitzgerald

6 Reece Briers

36 Jordy Gibson

22 Jordan Brown

9 Josh Eaves

10 Ben Killan

11 Gav Rodden

23 Deane Meadows

31 Finlay Irwin

Subs (all used)

15 Jamie Reddecliff

17 Trent Kelly-Duffy

18 Bobby Shingler

21 Tom Ratchford

Tries: Parkinson (2, 6), Roberts (31), Ratchford (42)

Goals: Briers 3/4

COUGARS

1 Connor Sayner

19 David Foggin-Johnston

18 Oliver Whitford

4 Max Clarke

2 Brad Holroyd

6 Izaac Farrell

35 Will Groves

11 Lucas Green

9 Oli Burton

17 Jordan Schofield

33 Emmanuel Waine

21 Alfie Dean

27 George Hill

Subs (all used)

8 Dan Parker

14 George Flanagan

26 Nathan Rushforth

36 Toby Gibson

Tries: Flanagan (23), Foggin-Johnston (46), Whitford (59, 69, 80)

Goals: Farrell 1/3, Groves 0/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 12-6, 18-6; 22-6, 22-10, 22-14, 22-18, 22-22

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Lions: Reece Briers; Cougars: Izaac Farrell

Penalty count: 3-9

Half-time: 18-6

Referee: Freddie Lincoln

Attendance: 777