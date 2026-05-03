Swinton Lions shock Midlands Hurricanes to claim first league win

SWINTON LIONS 28 MIDLANDS HURRICANES 10

IAN RIGG, Heywood Road, Sunday

SWINTON built on the previous week’s draw with Keighley to clinch a first Championship win of the campaign.

In an exciting, end-to-end game, the Lions ran in five tries in condemning Midlands to a first defeat in six outings.

The match had everything, with some great defence on show as Swinton held out the Hurricanes time and time again.

There was early pressure from Swinton after Jordy Gibson was hit late in an early attack.

However Midlands had a chance on eleven minutes when Aidan McGowan broke free, but Louie Roberts halted his progress. Jon Luke Kirby had a great opportunity five minutes later but knocked on near the line.

The visitors then forced a goal-line drop-out, but Swinton stood firm again, and it was the home side who took the lead with 21 minutes gone. After some good build-up play, Gibson went over on the left and Reece Briers converted.

Midlands hit back three minutes later when Lewis Else broke through a tackle to score under the posts and Sully Medforth added the goal.

Swinton were quickly back in the lead when Briers caught a crash ball from Gibson to go over on the left, then added the two.

Midlands had some good pressure just before the break and it took more solid defence to keep them out.

Ryan Johnson had a great chance early in the second half, but the ball was grounded short and Swinton survived.

Samy Kibula and Medforth then had opportunities for their respective sides before Tom Ratchford produced a moment of magic to score an excellent solo try for Swinton, although Briers was off target with the conversion attempt.

There were more openings for Midlands with Isaac Shaw and Brandon Moore going close, but being thwarted by great tackles.

Swinton forced a goal-line drop-out on 67 minutes and from the kick put pressure on the line, with Josh Eaves darting over by the posts and Briers adding the simple goal for a 22-6 lead.

The restart did not go the ten metres, putting Swinton back on the attack, and from this pressure on the line it was Eaves who put out a nice short pass to send Finlay Irwin in by the posts, and again Briers added the extras.

Midlands were not rolling over and kept attacking, and their endurance paid off with three minutes left when after a good passing move, Todd Horner made the most of a huge overlap to score in the right corner. This time Else took the tee, but kicked wide.

GAMESTAR: Swinton’s Deane Meadows controlled the middle of the field and made some important tackles.

GAMEBREAKER: Tom Ratchford’s solo try early in the second half gave the Lions the edge.

MATCHFACTS

LIONS

1 Louie Roberts

34 Patrick Ah Van

33 Dante Morley-Samuels

32 Kieran Taylor

24 Ethan Fitzgerald

6 Reece Briers

36 Jordy Gibson

22 Jordan Brown

9 Josh Eaves

10 Ben Killan

26 Charlie McCurrie

23 Deane Meadows

31 Finlay Irwin

Subs (all used)

8 Samy Kibula

17 Trent Kelly-Duffy

18 Bobby Shingler

21 Tom Ratchford

Tries: Gibson (21), Briers (29), Ratchford (55), Eaves (68), Irwin (71)

Goals: Briers 4/5

HURRICANES

1 Todd Horner

2 Matty Chrimes

3 Ryan Johnson

5 Luis Roberts

23 Aidan McGowan

19 Sully Medforth

7 Lewis Else

8 Jon Luke Kirby

9 Aiden Roden

10 Tyler Dickinson

25 Toby Warren

12 Oliver Roberts

14 Brandon Moore

Subs (all used)

13 Mikey Wood

16 Zeus Silk

25 Ethan Newboult

28 Isaac Shaw

Tries: Else (24), Horner (77)

Goals: Medforth 1/1, Else 0/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 12-6; 16-6, 22-6, 28-6, 28-10

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Lions: Deane Meadows; Hurricanes: Ryan Johnson

Penalty count: 6-5

Half-time: 12-6

Referee: Milo McKelvey

Attendance: 704