‘They are in trouble’: Doubt cast over Hull FC’s MKM Stadium future

HULL FC face an uncertain future at the MKM Stadium beyond the end of their current lease, which runs to the end of next season.

While the 25,500-capacity venue, opened in late 2002, is council-owned, it is operated by a stadium company controlled by Hull City Football Club, the other team who play there.

Hull FC are in talks about the terms of a new lease, and City owner Acun Ilıcalı says their situation is “in trouble”.

Ilıcalı, a Turkish TV producer and entrepreneur, has suggested he considers the current deal neither equal nor fair and isn’t sure Hull FC will agree to management company’s demands.

He says City have lost money through the deal and claims two teams playing on the same pitch has caused problems.

Speaking at a City fans’ forum, at which a majority of those present indicated they are against Hull FC playing there, Ilıcalı said: “They are in trouble now.

“This is something we have to discuss. If something is shared between two clubs, it has to be fair. Here the agreement is far away from being equal.

“We lost so much money before for so many years. We lost sharing the same stadium. So for the future, I’m not sure that they will be okay to accept our offer.”