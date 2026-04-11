Sydney Roosters fightback stuns Cronulla Sharks

CRONULLA SHARKS 22 SYDNEY ROOSTERS 34

TOM SMITH, Optus Stadium, Perth, Saturday

DALY CHERRY-EVANS and Sam Walker steered the Roosters to an impressive comeback over the Sharks in the second game of the NRL’s Perth double-header.

Cronulla led 22-6 when the half-time hooter sounded, but Daniel Tupou scored with the final play of the first half before the Chooks piled on 22 unanswered points following the restart.

The Tricolours’ new-look halves pairing clicked in the second half, with Cherry-Evans crossing twice in the fightback.

Trent Robinson regained Spencer Leniu (hamstring), Victor Radley (suspension) and Egan Butcher (concussion), but it didn’t help as Cronulla stole the early ascendency.

Jesse Colquhoun crashed over from close range after just six minutes, then Mawene Hiroti collected a Nicho Hynes pass Walker failed to intercept.

Sharks stand-off Braydon Trindall then crashed over from close range to make it 16-0.

Walker got the Roosters on the board before Thomas Hazelton restored Cronulla’s advantage.

But Tupou’s four-pointer on the stroke of half-time thanks to a beautiful Cherry-Evans kick shifted the momentum.

The former Manly half crossed three minutes after the restart on the end of a Walker bomb, then Tupou’s second in the left corner squared things up.

With the game on the line, Cherry-Evans scored his second courtesy of the outstanding James Tedesco and Mark Nawaqanitawase, before Radley put the icing on the cake.

SHARKS: 1 Will Kennedy, 2 Sione Katoa, 3 Mawene Hiroti, 4 KL Iro, 5 Samuel Stonestreet, 6 Braydon Trindall, 7 Nicho Hynes, 8 Addin Fonua-Blake, 9 Blayke Brailey, 10 Toby Rudolf, 11 Billy Burns, 12 Teig Wilton, 13 Jesse Colquhoun. Subs: 14 Briton Nikora, 15 Siosifa Talakai, 16 Oregon Kaufusi, 17 Thomas Hazelton, 20 Jayden Berrell (not used), 21 Riley Jones (not used)

Tries: Colquhoun (7), Hiroti (11), Trindall (25), Hazelton (34); Goals: Hynes 3/4

ROOSTERS: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Daniel Tupou, 3 Hugo Savala, 4 Robert Toia, 5 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 6 Daly Cherry-Evans, 7 Sam Walker, 8 Naufahu Whyte, 9 Reece Robson, 10 Lindsay Collins, 11 Angus Crichton, 12 Siua Wong, 13 Victor Radley. Subs: 14 Connor Watson, 15 Spencer Leniu, 16 Nat Butcher, 17 Salesi Foketi, 18 Cody Ramsey (not used), 19 Tommy Talau (not used)

Tries: Walker (30), Tupou (40, 66), Cherry-Evans (43, 70), Radley (77); Goals: Walker 5/6

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 16-0, 16-6, 22-6, 22-12; 22-18, 22-22, 22-28, 22-34

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Sharks: Blayke Brailey; Roosters: James Tedesco

Penalty count: 3-8; Half-time: 22-12; Referee: Todd Smith; Attendance: 33,404