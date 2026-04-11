Canberra Raiders end losing streak in Perth

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS 34 CANBERRA RAIDERS 36

TOM SMITH, Optus Stadium, Perth, Saturday

KAEO WEEKES and Hudson Young bagged braces as Canberra clung on to beat South Sydney and snap a four-game losing streak in the first game of the Perth double-header.

Whetting the appetite of West Australian rugby league fans ahead of the Perth Bears joining the NRL next year, the Raiders lit up Optus Stadium to take a 24-4 lead into the break.

But despite fullback Jye Gray being sidelined by a shoulder injury, the Rabbitohs mounted a spirited second-half charge to fall just short.

It took 20 minutes for Canberra to open the scoring via Young, who grounded a Tom Starling grubber.

Cody Walker struck back for the Bunnies but the Green Machine established a dominant lead once Savelio Tamale ran away with an intercept then Simi Sasagi set up tries for both Weekes and Young.

The Rabbitohs worked their way back into the contest after the restart, kick-started by Walker’s second four-pointer.

Alex Johnston then assisted Jamie Humphreys and fill-in fullback Latrell Mitchell forced his way over to shave the gap to just two points.

However, Weekes completed his brace with a stunning solo charge from deep in his own half, then Ethan Strange combined with Young to re-assert Canberra’s ascendency.

Johnston and Jack Wighton both crossed late to set up a nervous finish but the Raiders held on to a much-needed win.

RABBITOHS: 1 Jye Gray, 2 Alex Johnston, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 Jack Wighton, 5 Campbell Graham, 6 Cody Walker, 7 Jamie Humphreys, 8 Tevita Tatola, 9 Brandon Smith, 10 Keaon Koloamatangi, 11 David Fifita, 12 Tallis Duncan, 13 Cameron Murray. Subs: 14 Peter Mamouzelos, 15 Lachlan Hubner, 16 Sean Keppie, 17 Liam Le Blanc (not used), 19 Jayden Sullivan, 20 Edward Kosi (not used)

Tries: Walker (25, 47), Humphreys (50), Mitchell (56), Johnston (76), Wighton (77); Goals: Mitchell 5/6

RAIDERS: 1 Kaeo Weekes, 2 Savelio Tamale, 3 Simi Sasagi, 4 Sebastian Kris, 5 Jed Stuart, 6 Ethan Strange, 7 Ethan Sanders, 10 Joseph Tapine, 9 Tom Starling, 16 Ata Mariota, 11 Hudson Young, 15 Zac Hosking, 17 Morgan Smithies. Subs: 8 Josh Papalii, 12 Noah Martin, 13 Corey Horsburgh, 14 Jayden Brailey, 18 Daine Laurie (not used), 19 Joe Roddy (not used)

Tries: Young (20, 39), Tamale (29), Weekes (33, 65), Strange (71); Goals: Sanders 6/6

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 4-6, 4-12, 4-18, 4-24; 10-24, 16-24, 22-24, 22-30, 22-36, 28-36, 34-36

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rabbitohs: Latrell Mitchell; Raiders: Kaeo Weekes

Penalty count: 3-3; Half-time: 4-24; Referee: Liam Kennedy; ; Attendance: 33,404