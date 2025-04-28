Sydney Roosters interested in Salford Red Devils takeover with potential ‘Manchester’ rebrand

SYDNEY ROOSTERS are interested in taking over the Salford Red Devils with a potential rebrand to ‘Manchester Roosters’ if the NRL takes over Super League.

That’s according to the Sydney Morning Herald which has claimed that the Roosters are keen on having a foothold in northern England’s major city.

Roosters’ owner Nick Politis is a billionaire and has already expanded into the North American rugby league market after turning Sydney into one of the powerhouses of the NRL.

Of course, a lot of such talk depends on an NRL stake in Super League being given the green light, but the NRL will only consider the stake if it gets complete administrative control of Super League from 2028.

The NRL is keen to grow the sport internationally and sees a potential takeover as the key to doing just that.

The Sydney Morning Herald has previously claimed that one of the models being considered is for the Super League competition to be renamed with one league of ten across two countries.

According to the Australian publication, St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR and Hull FC have indicated their willingness to be part of the revolution.