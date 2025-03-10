Sydney Roosters ‘not ruling out’ return of Hull KR enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

SYDNEY ROOSTERS are ‘not ruling out’ a return of Hull KR enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves after a dreadful start to the 2025 NRL season.

The Roosters were thrashed by the Brisbane Broncos in Round One of the new campaign, with Trent Robinson’s forward pack lacking any sort of punch up front.

Waerea-Hargreaves departed the Chooks at the end of 2024 to link up with Super League side Hull KR on a one-year deal.

And leading Australian journalist, Phil ‘Buzz’ Rothfield believes that the Roosters should “buy out” the 36-year-old contract at Craven Park.

“You know what I’ve suggested, I reckon they should bring Jared Waerea-Hargreaves back, they should buy out his contract at Hull KR. He’s going enormous over there,” Rothfield said on Triple

“That footy team, that young side lack any sort of authority on the football field and that’s even with a Kangaroos prop in Lindsay Collins there.

“They’ve got to do something drastic to quickly fix that.

“What I’m saying about Hargreaves is, he’s a culture player. I spoke to a couple of Roosters people over the weekend and they didn’t totally rule it out.”