Sydney Roosters overpower Manly Sea Eagles with five-minute blitz

MANLY SEA EAGLES 16 SYDNEY ROOSTERS 33

CALLUM WALKER, 4 Pines Park, Sydney, Thursday

THAT old adage ‘a tale of two halves’ once more rang true as the Roosters blitzed Manly with three second-half tries in five minutes to make it two wins from four in 2026 so far.

The Sea Eagles turned on the style from the kick-off, with Tom Trbojevic finishing off a stunning 100-metre move before Mark Nawaqanitawase brought the visitors back to within two.

Another Nawaqanitawase effort sent the Roosters into the lead at 8-6, but Manly managed to regain the ascendancy before the break through a Tolutau Koula effort.

10-8 down, the Roosters hit the Sea Eagles with a remarkable five-minute demolition just before the hour.

First, Robert Toia dotted down before substitute Connor Watson got in on the act shortly after. To make matters worse for the hosts, Daniel Tupou crossed to make it 26-10 in the blink of an eye.

Tom Trbojevic did grab his second moments later to threaten a late comeback, but Toia’s second – after Jason Saab had been sinbinned for a dangerous tackle – three minutes from time ended any such hope.

Sam Walker, who had converted four from six on the night, added a field goal on the hooter to rub salt into Manly’s wounds.

SEA EAGLES: 1 Tom Trbojevic (C), 2 Jason Saab, 3 Tolutau Koula, 4 Reuben Garrick, 5 Lehi Hopoate, 6 Luke Brooks, 7 Jamal Fogarty, 8 Taniela Paseka, 14 Brandon Wakeham, 10 Kobe Hetherington, 11 Haumole Olakau’atu, 12 Ben Trbojevic, 13 Jake Trbojevic. Subs: 9 Jake Simpkin, 15 Corey Waddell, 16 Ethan Bullemor (not used), 17 Paul Bryan, 18 Simione Laiafi, 19 Josh Feledy (not used)

Tries: T Trbojevic (1, 66), Koula (29); Goals: Fogarty 2/3; Sin bin: Saab (72) – dangerous tackle

ROOSTERS: 1 James Tedesco (C), 2 Daniel Tupou, 3 Billy Smith, 4 Robert Toia, 5 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 6 Daly Cherry-Evans, 7 Sam Walker, 8 Naufahu Whyte, 9 Reece Robson, 10 Lindsay Collins, 11 Angus Crichton, 12 Siua Wong, 13 Egan Butcher. Subs: 14 Connor Watson, 15 Blake Steep (not used), 16 Nat Butcher, 17 Salesi Foketi, 18 Cody Ramsey (not used), 19 Hugo Savala

Tries: Nawaqanitawase (7, 18), Toia (52, 77), Watson (55), Tupou (57); Goals: Walker 4/6

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-4, 6-8, 10-8; 10-14, 10-20, 10-26, 16-26, 16-32, 16-33

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match: Sea Eagles: Tom Trbojevic; Roosters: Mark Nawaqanitawase

Penalty count: 0-4; Half-time: 10-8; Referee: Wyatt Raymond; Attendance: 16,082