Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants preview and 21-man squads

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has made two changes to the 21-man squad that went up against York Knights last week.

Lukas Mason and Jonny Vaughan replace Tom Forber and Nathan Lowe, with Forber joining Castleford Tigers on a month’s loan deal.

Huddersfield Giants’ interim boss, Andy Kelly, has welcomed the return of captain Adam Clune as well as Niall Evalds, whilst new signings Connor Wrench and Jacob Douglas could debut.

Leeds Rhinos trio Presley Cassell, Riley Lumb and Ned McCormack have returned to their parent club.

SQUADS

Warriors: 2 Zach Eckersley, 3 Adam Keighran, 5 Liam Marshall, 7 Harry Smith, 8 Ethan Havard, 9 Brad O’Neill, 10 Luke Thompson, 11 Junior Nsemba, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 Kaide Ellis, 14 Sam Walters, 15 Patrick Mago, 17 Oliver Partington, 19 Jack Farrimond, 20 Sam Eseh, 23 Kian McDermott, 25 Taylor Kerr, 27 Lukas Mason, 28 Noah Hodkinson, 31 Jonny Vaughan, 32 Dayon Sambou

Giants: 1 Niall Evalds, 3 Jacob Gagai, 4 Taane Milne, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Adam Clune, 8 Tristan Powell, 9 Zac Woolford, 10 Tom Burgess, 11 Asher O’Donnell, 14 Fenton Rogers, 16 George King, 18 Kieran Rush, 20 Mathieu Cozza, 22 Jack Billington, 23 Chris Patolo, 25 Jacob Algar, 29 Tanguy Zenon, 31 Alex Chippendale, 32 Oliver Russell, 34 Connor Wrench, 39 Jacob Douglas

Referee: Tara Jones

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Wigan 30, Huddersfield 10 (SLR18, 11/7/25)

Huddersfield 18, Wigan 22 (SLR14, 14/6/25)

(at FLAIR Stadium, Dewsbury)

Wigan 44, Huddersfield 18 (SLR4, 9/3/25)

Wigan 28, Huddersfield 14 (SLR20, 1/8/24)

Huddersfield 6, Wigan 48 (SLR11, 11/5/24)

Wigan 30, Huddersfield 16 (SLR3, 1/3/24)

Wigan 22, Huddersfield 6 (SLR17, 30/6/23)

Huddersfield 12, Wigan 14 (SLR5, 17/3/23)

Huddersfield 14, Wigan 16 (CCF, 28/5/22)

(at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London)

Huddersfield 32, Wigan 22 (SLR12, 12/5/22)

Super League summary

Wigan won 46 (includes wins in 2013, 2014 and 2015 play-offs)

Huddersfield won 17

2 draws

Wigan highest score: 68-6 (H, 2000) (also widest margin)

Huddersfield highest score: 48-16 (H, 2009) (also widest margin)

OLIVER PARTINGTON needs one appearance to reach 100 for Wigan Warriors.

– First spell: 2018-2022, 92 appearances

– Debut: Castleford Tigers (h) (SL-S8) (W24-22) (Substitute) (10 August, 2018)

– Second spell: 2026, 7 appearances

– Second debut: Rochdale Hornets (a) (CC) (W83-0) (Substitute, 1 try) (8 February, 2026)

LIAM FARRELL needs two tries to reach 150 for Wigan Warriors.​​​​

– (416 appearances, 2010-2026)

ADAM KEIGHRAN needs 12 points to reach 500 for Wigan Warriors.

– 22 tries, 200 goals (62 appearances, 2024-2026)