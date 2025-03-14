Sydney Roosters stun Penrith Panthers in high-scoring thriller

PENRITH PANTHERS 32 SYDNEY ROOSTERS 38

TOM SMITH, CommBank Stadium, Parramatta, Friday

THE UNDERMANNED Roosters proved they’ll be no easy-beats in 2025, stunning the all-conquering Panthers in a 70-point shoot-out.

Connor Watson and Daniel Tupou both bagged braces as the second-string Tricolours snapped a nine-game losing streak against the four-time reigning premiers.

Penrith pegged back the lead three times before the Chooks stormed home late, after fullback Dylan Edwards limped off with an apparent groin issue on the hour mark.

The men in black pressed for a late miracle with Salesi Foketi in the sin bin, but Tupou’s desperate denial of Brian To’o at the death clinched the breathtaking boil-over.

Edwards’ injury — and the shock result — soured the Panthers’ first ‘home’ match at Parramatta’s CommBank Stadium while their usual fortress Penrith Stadium is redeveloped.

This clash looked like an abject mismatch on paper, with Roosters coach Trent Robinson missing Lindsay Collins (illness), Victor Radley (concussion), Spencer Leniu (suspension), Brandon Smith (knee), Sam Walker (ACL), Nat Butcher (undisclosed) and Egan Butcher (knee).

Losing internationals Radley and Collins after the crushing 50-14 loss to the red-hot Broncos in round one opened the door for Hugo Savala to make his NRL bow off the bench, while ex-Eel Makahesi Makatoa lined up in red, white and blue for the first time.

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary, on the other hand, strengthened the line-up that overcame Cronulla 28-22 in Las Vegas by re-adding winger To’o (hamstring) and forward Liam Henry (shoulder).

Shifted to centre to accommodate the return of To’o, Paul Alamoti registered the first points, crashing through some paper-thin Roosters defence in the middle of the park just three minutes in.

But the plucky Chooks quickly flipped the script.

Rugby union convert Mark Nawaqanitawase steamed onto a Sandon Smith offload then Watson darted over from dummy-half to put the visitors in front by the ten-minute mark.

To’o marked his return with a brilliant solo try as the clock ticked towards the half-hour, kicking to himself to beat Tupou into the right corner.

His opposite number soon got one back on the end of a slick passing move, although the brilliant boot of Nathan Cleary restored parity at the break, finding Henry under the sticks with a high ball.

The arm wrestle continued after the restart, with Watson notching a brace thanks to a James Tedesco bust and Edwards striking back off another Cleary kick.

But a quick-fire pair of tries to Tupou — his second off a controversial Nawaqanitawase pass — and Smith — a stunning 90-metre team effort — gave the Roosters some breathing room.

And English winger Dom Young stretched his side’s advantage to 14 courtesy of a nice Tedesco pass.

Foketi gave Penrith the faintest sniff when he was sin-binned for a high tackle with seven minutes remaining.

Cleary added two penalty goals and Casey McLean crossed, but the miracle comeback was thwarted once Tupou bumped To’o into touch at the death.

GAMESTAR: Roosters skipper James Tedesco uncorked a vintage performance, setting up three tries.

GAMEBREAKER: The shock upset wasn’t sealed until Daniel Tupou bundled Brian To’o into touch on the full-time hooter.

MATCHFACTS

PANTHERS

1 Dylan Edwards

2 Casey McLean

3 Izack Tago

4 Paul Alamoti

5 Brian To’o

6 Jack Cole

7 Nathan Cleary

8 Moses Leota

9 Mitch Kenny

10 Lindsay Smith

11 Scott Sorensen

12 Liam Martin

13 Isaah Yeo

Subs (all used)

14 Daine Laurie

16 Matthew Eisenhuth

17 Luke Garner

20 Liam Henry

Tries: Alamoti (3), To’o (29), Henry (39), Edwards (48), McLean (75)

Goals: Cleary 6/7

ROOSTERS

1 James Tedesco

2 Daniel Tupou

3 Mark Nawaqanitawase

4 Robert Toia

5 Dom Young

6 Sandon Smith

7 Chad Townsend

10 Naufahu Whyte

9 Connor Watson

17 Taylor Losalu

11 Angus Crichton

12 Siua Wong

13 Salesi Foketi

Subs (all used)

14 Zach Dockar-Clay

15 Makahesi Makatoa

16 Blake Steep

18 Hugo Savala

Tries: Nawaqanitawase (7), Watson (10, 42), Tupou (35, 54), S Smith (57), Young (71)

Goals: S Smith 5/7

Sin bin: Foketi (73) — high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 6-12, 12-12, 12-18, 18-18; 18-24, 24-24, 24-28, 24-34, 24-38, 26-38, 30-38, 32-38

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Panthers: Nathan Cleary; Roosters: James Tedesco

Penalty count: 8-3

Half-time: 18-18

Referee: Todd Smith