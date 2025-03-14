Injuries compound Manly Sea Eagles’ loss at New Zealand Warriors

NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS 36 MANLY SEA EAGLES 16

TOM SMITH, Go Media Stadium, Friday

MANLY star duo Tom Trbojevic and Daly Cherry-Evans limped off late to compound the Sea Eagles’ fade-out against the Warriors.

The visitors’ two best players left the field in the final 15 minutes, as Jake Trbojevic was sin-binned for repeated infringements.

Buoyed by an emotional farewell to former captain Tohu Harris, who retired in the off-season due to a chronic wrist injury, the Warriors established an early lead and never wavered en route to their first win of the campaign.

Tom Trbojevic opened the scoring on the end of a Jason Saab break in the third minute, before Reuben Garrick dobbed a penalty goal.

Chanel Harris-Tavita got the hosts on the board with a close-range dummy.

And once Taine Tuaupiki and Ali Leiataua struck down the right edge, the Warriors enjoyed a healthy 18-6 buffer at the break.

Manly stayed in the hunt thanks to Saab and Cherry-Evans, who completed an outrageous team try where Garrick somehow retrieved a Saab kick for his skipper, although Wayde Egan’s dummy-half barge-over kept the New Zealanders in front.

Then Jake Trbojevic’s binning opened the door for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Luke Metcalf to finish the job.

But the scoreboard was the least of Anthony Seibold’s concerns as his fullback and halfback watched the closing stages from the bench.

WARRIORS: 1 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2 Taine Tuaupiki, 3 Ali Leiataua, 4 Adam Pompey, 5 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6 Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7 Luke Metcalf, 8 James Fisher-Harris, 9 Wayde Egan, 10 Mitchell Barnett, 11 Kurt Capewell, 12 Marata Niukore, 13 Erin Clark. Subs (all used): 14 Dylan Walker, 15 Jackson Ford, 16 Demitric Vaimauga, 17 Leka Halasima

Tries: Harris-Tavita (19), Tuaupiki (26), Leiataua (30), Egan (50), Tuivasa-Sheck (71), Metcalf (80); Goals: Metcalf 6/6

SEA EAGLES: 1 Tom Trbojevic, 2 Jason Saab, 4 Reuben Garrick, 18 Clayton Faulalo, 5 Lehi Hopoate, 6 Luke Brooks, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans, 8 Taniela Paseka, 9 Jazz Tevaga, 10 Josh Aloiai, 11 Haumole Olakau’atu, 12 Ben Trbojevic, 13 Jake Trbojevic. Subs (all used): 14 Jake Simpkin, 15 Corey Waddell, 16 Ethan Bullemor, 17 Toafofoa Sipley

Tries: T Trbojevic (4), Saab (46), Cherry-Evans (56); Goals: Garrick 2/4; Sinbin: J Trbojevic (63) — repeated infringements

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-6, 6-6, 12-6, 18-6; 18-10, 24-10, 24-16, 30-16, 36-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Warriors: Wayde Egan; Sea Eagles: Jason Saab

Penalty count: 5-4; Half-time: 18-6; Referee: Adam Gee; Attendance: 21,212