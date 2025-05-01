Table-topping North Wales Crusaders keen to ride regional wave after Wrexham promotion

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS coach Carl Forster hopes the club can build on the feelgood factor around sport in the region after they made it five wins from five third-tier matches this year.

Crus defeated Whitehaven 42-12 in their first league game at Colwyn Bay in 2025 on the same night Wrexham secured promotion to the English Football League’s Championship, making it a rapid rise from non-league to level two of the football pyramid.

Forster said: “It was a great win. It was nice to be back at home after four away games.

“We had a bit of disruption playing on Saturday the week before (at Midlands Hurricanes) then on Saturday again. We had to change training nights and venues, and players tend to like routine. But they responded well.

“It was nice to get in front of the home fans and ultimately get the win. They turned up in numbers, considering the Wrexham game was on, and they made a noise, as did the Whitehaven fans. It made for a really good occasion.

“We know it’s been hard the last few years. The team have been indifferent, changing every year and the club have changed venues often.

“Sport is fickle, you get the results and you’re hoping everything follows with it. We are putting the product on the field now, so we’ve got to hope it builds.

“You’ve seen what’s happened with football in the area. If you keep winning games, you sell it to the casual fans, then they start turning up every week.”