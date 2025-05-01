Luke Nelmes’ call as Rochdale Hornets eye eights

ROCHDALE HORNETS have set a standard they need to maintain for the rest of the season, according to prop Luke Nelmes.

In what is shaping up to be an extremely competitive battle for the top-four berths required to go into the eights and attempt to gain promotion, Rochdale picked up a recent narrow derby win over Swinton built on their defensive efforts.

Nelmes said: “To come out on top in a very close game against a good Swinton side was brilliant, even more so given the adversity we faced by having two head knocks and a yellow and red card. To defend with twelve men for that last half-hour proves what a hardworking group we’ve got.

“The challenge now is to bring that level of effort and determination every week for the rest of the season.”

He also paid tribute to new packmate Elijah Simpson, the Australian who made his debut against Swinton.

Elijah’s brother Darcy arrived in the UK ahead of the game at Dewsbury yesterday (Sunday, April 27) and Nelmes added: “Elijah has fitted in really well.

“I’ve had a couple of chats with him in the short time he’s been with us, and he seems a really good bloke to have around the place.

“I think I speak for everyone when I say he was outstanding for us on debut, and hopefully he will be a big part of our success moving forward.”

Nelmes avoided a suspension for a dangerous contact charge from the Swinton game, receiving penalty points from the RFL Match Review Panel.

Meanwhile Hornets forward Zac Baker has made the decision to step away from the professional game with immediate effect.

He linked up with Rochdale for a second spell ahead of this season, signing a one-year deal, but has decided to leave due to increased work commitments.

Baker has made four appearances this season, adding to the 37 in his previous four-year stint.