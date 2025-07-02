Talking Grassroots: National Conference League full of intriguing battles

NOW that we’re past the halfway stage in each of the National Conference League’s four divisions, it’s striking how competitive each is, at least in places (memorably, the pacesetters in three of the competition’s four divisions lost), although at the same time you might say that one or two issues are not too far away from being done and dusted.

Take the Premier Division, for example. Only five points currently separate the side sitting fourth (Wath Brow Hornets) and the one placed third-from-bottom (York Acorn).

On that basis, it’s hard to say which teams will be either seriously battling for the title come September (and hasn’t Siddal’s victory over West Hull, with the teams exchanging positions and the Halifax outfit now in pole, opened things up, incidentally?) – or preparing for life in Division One.

As regards Division One, the casual observer might deduce that Crosfields, Oulton and Woolston, who are all six points adrift of Oldham St Annes in the battle to avoid the drop, are nailed-on to be demoted.

Folk at the Soap, the Raiders and Rovers might beg to differ about that, however, while those at St Annes cannot feel quite safe, I reckon. And any fluctuations in form could arguably see any or all of Egremont Rangers, Wigan St Patricks and Kells, who are each bidding for the play-offs, sucked into the relegation dogfight.

At the other end of the scale, Ince Rose Bridge, Wigan St Judes, Heworth, Shaw Cross Sharks and Stanningley are all vying for a place in the top two, and automatic promotion, with the make-up of those who will contest the promotion play-offs, with the prize a place in the top flight in 2026, being anyone’s guess.

Judes are now top after seeing off previous leaders Ince who, with three defeats in the last four outings, will be keen to quickly recover their mojo while, in mid-table, Egremont, Pats and Kells may well be looking upwards rather than below.

As back-up evidence of that statement, I’d cite Kells’ 25-6 win at Ince nine days ago. That resounding result suggests that everything could yet be up for grabs and, given that the holiday season is just about upon us (meanwhile could Glastonbury have had an effect on teamsheets on Saturday?), squad strengths could yet be very much a pertinent factor in how clubs as a whole fare in the business end of the campaign.

On which subject, perhaps the fact that Eligh Wilkinson was on duty with England Under 18s might have contributed, to some degree, to West Hull’s reverse at Siddal.

What about Division Two? Well, East Leeds are carrying all before them with a 100 percent winning record and it would be a brave man who would bet against them securing a second successive title after being promoted as champions of the bottom tier last autumn.

Behind them, four clubs are currently tussling for the remaining automatic elevation spot, namely Dewsbury Celtic, Clock Face Miners, Hensingham and Pilkington Recs.

Whichever of that quartet miss out (if, indeed, that turns out to be the case) will aim to head into the play-offs to determine who else will be in the second tier next time out.

Barrow Island, Normanton Knights (what about Joe Crossland’s six tries against the Dockers two days ago?) and Drighlington are the other sides targeting the knockout stages.

I have to say that I admire the Island’s resilience as they so often brush aside being relatively short-numbered in producing outstanding results. There was a prime example only nine days ago, when they travelled to Leeds side Drighlington with only 13 players and prevailed 28-12. Remarkable.

Someone, somewhere, at Ostley Bank may well be hammering home the message that 13 players are enough (after all you can’t get any more than that onto the pitch) to come up with the goods.

Who, meanwhile, will end up being relegated? Right now, the favourites to finish bottom are Ellenborough Rangers, who are propping up the rest with only one win.

Skirlaugh, Thornhill Trojans (who beat Elbra at the weekend) and Hull Dockers are scrambling to avoid being two of the three sides destined for the drop. We’ll have to wait and see how all that pans out.

The chase for pole position in Division Three is a real nail-biter. Saddleworth Rangers, Bentley and Keighley Albion are going hammer and tongs against each other, and have been all season, and two days ago Albion edged Rangers, while Bentley slipped at home to Featherstone Lions.

Saddleworth, Keighley Albion and Bentley are separated only by points difference. Two of those three will be promoted as of right (and I mustn’t overlook the top-six credentials of a chasing pack comprising Myton Warriors, Leigh East and Featherstone Lions, not to mention Millom, Distington and perhaps Milford, who are eminently capable of a late spurt).

It does appear, right now, that Beverley will have to seek re-election, but I might just be sticking my neck out with that assertion.

And Milford, for example, won at Featherstone Lions on the penultimate Saturday of June and disposed of Millom at the weekend. More of the same could change so much.

Yet again, there is a great deal to celebrate in Welsh Rugby League and Ammanford looks like being a real destination of choice on Saturday, when the inaugural Jets Fest, led by go-ahead outfits South Wales Jets and West Wales Jets, will blast off.

This was initially described as being the biggest event to have taken place in our sport in Wales and I go along with that, certainly in terms of participation (a fond memory remains of the heady day in the 1970s when 23,000 folk turned up to watch Wales play a wonderful senior international).

Away from domestic Rugby League matters, there’s plenty going on at representative level.

The Youth Four Nations series continued over the weekend, including on the Sunday which, because of print deadlines, precludes me from making any comment other than that Ireland’s draw with England in Saturday’s Under 16 game was very impressive.

Ditto with the Student Four Nations, which opened yesterday (Sunday, June 29) afternoon.

I should clarify one thing, though. I made much, last week, of the fact that from the information I’d been given Scotland had selected four players from the Open University, namely Hayden Cumming, Mackenzie Cumming, George Murray and Frazer Murray.

I’d also speculated that the players could be related (I felt, possibly, as brothers or cousins).

It turned out that Scotland media guru Barry McGuffog had been misinformed. The players are not, in fact, related, and Frazer Murray is at Newcastle, not the Open University.

Still, three selections from the OU source is quite something. Perhaps I’ll have more to tell next week, when the tournament is over.

Finally, pencil (or, preferably, ink) in the date of Sunday, July 20 in your diaries.

That’s when – as revealed elsewhere in today’s issue – a fundraising event will take place in Hull on behalf of former players Roy Smallbone and Kenny Lawler.

Both have been diagnosed with cancer and, as is so typical of Rugby League, old teammates and leading lights in the professional game have stepped forward to help.

Jimmy Western, who played alongside both men (and was, in fact, captain of the crack Norland outfit) is organising the bash, as he did for Lee Jackson a few years ago, and he is getting grand assistance from another old RL buddy, Wayne Jackson.

The likes of Lee Crooks, Andy Gregory, Francis Maloney, Paul Newlove, Steve ‘Knocker’ Norton and Freddie Tualagi, not to mention reigning Man of Steel Mikey Lewis, have been among the first to pledge assistance and a cracking afternoon is guaranteed, with grub included, for just a tenner, especially as top comedian Sam Harland has been enlisted.

Get your cash over to Jimmy Western as soon as you can (he’s on 07721 369343). It’s a wonderful cause.