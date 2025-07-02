Hunslet boss proud of Kobe Rugless progression ahead of decision on Salford Red Devils loanee

HUNSLET coach Dean Muir says wherever Kobe Rugless ends up playing, the club should take pride in their part in his progression.

While controversy surrounded the manner of Australian forward’s switch to Salford, which ended up as an initial two-week loan which will be reviewed in the coming days, the South Leeds Stadium team chief has no issues with either the 24-year-old or his desire to operate in Super League, with a number of clubs reportedly interested.

And Muir was quick to praise the work done by his assistants Kyle Trout and Michael Knowles with the hooker or loose-forward since his close-season arrival after playing for Blacktown Workers in the New South Wales Cup.

“I think what we as a club have done for Kobe and the part Kyle and Michael have played in that should be recognised,” said Muir, who is in his second season at the helm after leading the way to promotion from League One in his first.

“Obviously we’d be sorry to lose Kobe, because he’s a very good player and a great bloke with a first-class attitude, but we also accept that anyone would want to get to as high a level as they could.

“Where we are as a club at this stage, we know we are always likely to lose people who are doing well, and we accept that and hope that ambitious young players see the way we have become a breeding ground.

“Look at George Flanagan, who is doing really well at Huddersfield, and Noah Booth, who has earned himself a contract at Hull KR.

“They might not have been our players, but they spent time on loan with us, and learned within our systems and by playing for us, and while we benefitted from having them, so they benefitted from being here.

“We know we are doing things properly, and we’ll keep plugging away trying to improve ourselves and the players here.”

Prop Harvey Hallas has reached 100 Hunslet appearances.