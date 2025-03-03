Talking Grassroots: Police Rugby League break new ground with mixed-gender team

THERE’S always something new in Rugby League, which is why it remains such a vibrant sport and will, hopefully, continue to enjoy rude health.

The folk who run Police Rugby League will, as far as I’m aware, be breaking new ground when they field a mixed-gender side against the All Stars in a ‘contact game’ in the middle of the summer.

The match, at Portico Vine, St Helens, on Saturday, June 21, will involve a Police side made up of men, women and Masters players, while the early feedback is that the All Stars could do likewise, which I hope will turn out to be the case.

There’s been plenty of mixed rugby already, of course, but solely in the tag or touch arenas.

This, although obviously a friendly, is a little different and it will be fascinating to see how the game goes.

I expect there will be a big crowd, especially as Great Britain Police are putting on a real festival, with a junior tournament also taking place and fun organised for all the family, including stalls.

And, most importantly, three charities will benefit from the proceeds.

So, put a note in your diaries to get along to St Helens on summer solstice day if you can. It will be a truly historic occasion, I think, and rams home the message that truth can be stranger than fiction.

It’s a few years ago now that I penned a spoof report for South of the River, the magazine I helped put together for Hunslet, based on a match in the far distant future in which men and women played with and against each other. Perhaps the reality of that might come to pass sooner than I thought!

I’m also reminded of an episode almost three decades ago, when I was the secretary of Castleford outfit Methley Monarchs.

We won a CMS Yorkshire League top-four final one year but I was taken a tad by surprise, as I went through the gates at Post Office Road, Featherstone ahead of the game, to be told by league officials that we would still have to play an outstanding league match, even though final standings in the tables had been resolved.

Our players, who believed that they had completed their season by lifting the play-off silverware, refused point-blank to get their boots on again. Our scheduled opponents felt the same way.

I didn’t agree (I was on my high horse a bit) and, wanting to “respect the integrity of the competition” (I told you I was on my high horse!), set about trying to get the fixture played.

The major problem was that, at that stage of the season, it was very difficult signing new players, as transfer deadlines had passed.

My solution was to try to sign up female players for both teams, and I was given a tentative ‘nod’ by my old friend Brenda Dobek, who captained and coached the all-conquering Townville Women’s side.

From memory, our opponents made some progress in sorting something similar.

The league itself also – from memory – indicated their approval but the idea, which I found exciting, eventually floundered.

I can’t quite remember why (it was a long time ago) and I suppose my initiative was more in hope than expectation.

The Police, though, are clearly making a better fist of the idea than I did, and congratulations to them.

Meanwhile, on the much-nearer horizon, the second Women’s Students Grand Final will be played on Sunday, at the FLAIR Stadium, Dewsbury.

Holders Northumbria will again be taking on last year’s runners-up Liverpool and the fixture has extra resonance as Liverpool will be playing not only for the silverware but in the memory of their former coach Mike Cole, who sadly passed away earlier this season. It’s just a fiver (cash only) to get in – get there if you can.

Twenty four hours earlier, the 2025 National Conference League campaign begins (at least as far as the Premier and Second Divisions are concerned – Division One launches on Saturday week, March 15 and the bottom tier kicks off on the penultimate Saturday of the month).

I’ve featured, in today’s issue, key details of those clubs who have so far accepted my invitation to preview the respective campaigns.

I know that I go on about this but I’ve no hesitation in repeating the fact that the NCL (and other amateur competitions for that matter) provide superb entertainment, and at a fraction of the costs involved in the professional game.

And – a further boost in my opinion – it’s all about the rugby, pure and simple, without having music that might or might not be to your particular taste inflicted on your person.

The grub, also, is invariably great value, and what’s not to like is the simple question.

The first few weeks of any season are always very interesting, this year as much as any.

A number of clubs have reported the loss of several players to the professional game, with reigning champions Hunslet ARLFC and long-term big guns Wath Brow Hornets springing to mind.

There are many others in a similar position (none are moaning, by the way – in my experience amateur clubs are delighted when their lads move on to the professional ranks, so long as they’re treated properly) and it will be intriguing to see how the season progresses and, obviously importantly, finishes.

I’ve also included, in today’s issue predicted final tables, which are based on anticipated closing standings as provided by those who have most knowledge, namely the clubs themselves. We shall see, come the autumn, how accurate they have been!

We’re now approaching spring, however, and the Hull and Yorkshire Junior Leagues both kick off this weekend, together with the North West Men’s and Welsh Wheelchair Leagues.

The Girls’ League launches seven days later, the Cumberland and North West Youth Leagues swing into action the weekend after, and the Yorkshire Men’s League blasts off at the end of March.

Quite a month, then, with plenty to enjoy as the hors d’oeuvres are brought to the table for the feast that will be amateur Rugby League in 2025.

I just wish my old mate Paul Johnson, the former Hunslet ‘snapper’ who passed away a few weeks ago, was still around to enjoy it.

Paul’s funeral will take place tomorrow (Tuesday, March 4, 1.15pm) at St Mary’s Church, Swillington, Leeds LS26 8DX, followed by a wake at Swillington WMC. Mourners have been asked to wear colourful clothes (ideally rugby shirts) as I’ve no doubt Paul would have wished. There’ll be a good few pints downed in his memory afterwards, I’m sure.