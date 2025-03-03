York Valkyrie happy for England stars to have a rest

YORK VALKYRIE coach Lindsay Anfield will leave it up to her England quintet to decide when they return to training following their trip to Las Vegas.

Georgie Dagger, Eboni Partington, Tamzin Renouf and Liv Wood all represented the club as England went down 90-4 to Australia on Sunday morning (UK time), while Jas Bell was a member the larger tour group.

Those players, who were combining club training during the week and international camps at a weekend, can now turn their immediate focus back to York as the Valkyrie look to make it three Super League titles in a row, as well as aiming for a Wembley debut in the Challenge Cup.

“As a club we are so proud to have had these girls representing us and the City of York on this huge stage,” said Anfield.

“What great role models they are for the women’s game and for our girls local to York.

“I will speak to them individually regarding if they want a few sessions off. Some players like to throw themselves back in, others like time to reflect.

“It will most definitely be a great learning experience for them, in terms of dealing with the hype and a big crowd and understanding to focus on their game rather than the occasion.

“It will be great for us as a club to have them bring these experiences back with them.”