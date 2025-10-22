Talking Grassroots: What happened to the County Championship?

THERE’S lots of representative Rugby League taking place around the globe right now (and I’m referring solely to grassroots levels – don’t get me started on the England v Australia Test matches, starting this Saturday, which should be titanic and which will, I fervently hope, end a period of Kangaroo dominance stretching back over half-a-century).

The Ashes series is, of course, dealt with elsewhere in this issue, while the plethora of matches around the globe at lower levels are also covered in-depth.

What older readers with long memories may be wondering, though, is – what’s happened to the BARLA County Championships, which used to adorn the autumn scene at Open Age and, usually, also at Under 19s and Under 17s?

They haven’t taken place for a few years now and I have to say that the exact reasons seem to be shrouded in mystery.

Matches between Cumbria, Lancashire and Yorkshire tended to be keenly fought and just as keenly-anticipated, especially when the format was set up in such a way as to ensure that the final game determined the destiny of the title in question.

The County Championship was also the tried and tested route to international selection, acting as the gateway between the District Leagues and BARLA Great Britain honours (the latter often involving tours).

It’s all gone by the wayside. Why, you have to ask?

Well, it seems that BARLA felt that there were issues regarding Lancashire. The veracity of those is, I suppose, for others to comment on, and I suspect that the full detail will eventually come out in the wash.

It also seems that BARLA had issues with Yorkshire. That’s something I actually can reflect on as, in one instance, I was directly involved, having joined Yorkshire’s committee. Or so I thought – BARLA stated that I couldn’t be involved as my league, the Castleford & Featherstone ARL, hadn’t paid its league fees.

I took this up with our treasurer, Garry Longhorn, who promptly produced a receipt as evidence that we had in fact paid in full.

It was an episode that chimed with one or two others and which, I felt at the time, didn’t auger very well. Readers might agree.

Anyway, that’s a few years ago now and it’s water well under the bridge. My hope, these days, is that the County Championship can be resurrected.

What seems to be in rude health is the National Conference League, which climaxed a couple of weeks ago with West Hull’s thrilling Grand Final win over League Leaders Siddal.

Now that the dust has settled on the campaign a loyal reader, John Hinds of York, has been in touch with his reflections.

John said: “I’m just writing to say what a great and enjoyable season it has been in the conference, particularly the Premier Division.

“It’s been the most competitive in my opinion since the inaugural season (then the National League) began in 1986-87.

“Congratulations to West Hull on their close victory over Minor Premiers Siddal, which took me back to 1995 at Gigg Lane where Wests prevailed over an excellent Woolston side in the National Cup Final, who were Lancashire Cup winners in 1994-1995-1996.

“In the final weeks of the season their defence has been outstanding. They now share five titles each with Thatto Heath and are without doubt the amateur game’s most decorated side with three National Cups, five County Cups and eight National Conference League titles, including the aforementioned Grand Final win.

“Well done to Ryan Steen and his coaching staff, players and officials – roll on next season.”

I‘m checking on the absolute veracity of John’s reflections as regards previous successes by a number of teams but there’s no question that his sentiments are spot on. I join him, as I‘m sure do many others, in extending congratulations to West Hull.

Congratulations, too, to Brighouse Rangers and Orrell St James, who will contest the BARLA National Cup Final on Saturday 2 November – mark your diaries for the match, which will be played at the Millennium Stadium, Featherstone.

Brighouse are on centre stage after having won at Sharlston Rovers in Saturday’s semi-finals, a triumph which has earned a grand club arguably the biggest day in its history. Orrell, meanwhile, are in their second successive National Final, having won 30-0 at Thatto Heath Crusaders, who toppled the Saints in last year’s epic, after having led 14-0 at the break.

Just a thought, meanwhile, on the recent Betfred Super League Grand Final.

The general view seems to be that Wigan could have been twelve points ahead in the early stages (congratulations again to Hull KR on their wonderful display after an indifferent start by the way). However, I disagree, as I always do when clubs miss out twice (or more) on scoring opportunities.

Had Bevan French dotted down in the twelfth minute, Wigan would have been four (probably six, given that the conversion would have been relatively easy) points up. But that’s all that can be said, as Liam Farrell’s subsequent chance would simply never have arisen. That’s because play restarted, after French had been unable to score, with a 20-metre tap by the Robins, rather than by a kick-off on the halfway line. None of the subsequent passages of play in the opening period would therefore have happened.

Just another thing on Rovers’ great achievement. Yes, they’ve won all the trophies available but it was disconcerting to hear various pundits simply refer to previous glories by others in the Super League era.

This displays a worrying lack of knowledge of Rugby League history. I didn’t hear (although I might have missed it) any reference to the All Four Cups triumphs of Swinton (in 1927/28), Huddersfield (1914/15) and, of course, my own club Hunslet who were the first to pull off the feat in 1907/08.

I find this perplexing and I’m sure that similar gaffes would not be made by the Aussies, who value their history and, perhaps partly as a consequence, reap the rewards.

Finally, I understand that Dave Mawson, the chair of Hunslet ARLFC, lost his wife, who had suffered from ill-health for many years, recently. I’m sure that many Rugby League people around the land will also sympathise and will join be in extending heartfelt condolences.