Talking Rugby League: London Broncos’ future more hopeful with major event planned

THE future for London Broncos is suddenly looking much more hopeful.

Gary Hetherington has been heavily involved in brokering support and new ownership for the capital city club and there will be a major event at the Australian High Commission a week on Tuesday (15th April) at which we will learn more about the club’s future and about the future of Rugby League in London.

It all sounds an exciting prospect and let’s hope that someone can get involved who has the ability, both in terms of vision and finance, to secure a bright future for our sport in the capital city.

It was interesting to see the comments of young South Sydney star Jamie Humphreys about his time in London as a teenager, when he played for London Broncos Scholarship and Academy alongside Kai Pearce-Paul.

And there is little doubt that there could be many more potential Rugby League players from London ready to emerge.

I notice that the Broncos had a halfback debutant called Jenson Binks, who “capped an impressively composed halfback display by chipping for Aaron Small to touch down” for London’s final try against Hunslet last week.

That young man is another who has been in the Broncos system since the age of 15 and I hope he has a great future.