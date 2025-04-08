The South Sydney Rabbitohs star made by London Broncos

EMERGING South Sydney Rabbitohs halfback Jamie Humphreys has flagged up London Broncos’ contribution to his development as suggestions of firm Australian interest in taking over the capital club continue.

The 23-year-old has been a regular fixture under Bunnies coach Wayne Bennett in the NRL this year after moving from Manly Sea Eagles, for whom he scored a try and kicked three goals in his sole appearance – last season’s 44-6 home win over Newcastle Knights.

While Humphreys previously played for Blacktown Workers in the New South Wales Cup, he spent some of his teenage years in London, and was in the Broncos’ Academy system alongside Knights and England second rower Kai Pearce-Paul.

“My father (former Wests Tigers and Manly chief executive Stephen Humphreys) worked for British Airways, so our family moved to the UK in 2014,” he told NRL.com.

“It was a big move for us and during that time I played a lot of Rugby League and also football and rugby union.

“London Broncos were the team I played for from Under-16 to Under-19, in their Academy, and I really enjoyed my time there. I played with Kai Pearce-Paul and we came through the system together.

“I definitely learned a lot there and there’s a lot of talent coming through in London.

“Rugby union is a big influence there, but there’s no reason that there isn’t another League player who can make it.”

Humphreys was expected to start the season on the bench or in NSW Cup side after Souths signed St Helens halfback Lewis Dodd, but it is the latter who has been playing in the seconds.

Reports say an Australian consortium are circling the Broncos, who have Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington trying to broker a deal.