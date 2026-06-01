Talking Rugby League: The two final candidates for RFL CEO

I UNDERSTAND that the search for a new RFL CEO is now down to two contenders – Tony Mestrov, the Australian former player who was the CEO of NRL club Manly, and Ben Mansford, who is a former CEO of the Israeli football club Maccabi Tel Aviv and of Blackpool FC, while he has also worked in similar capacities at Barnsley and Leeds United.

Two contenders whose names haven’t gone forward are Graeme Taylor, the managing director of the TM Group UK, whose company has around 150 footballers and rugby players of both codes on its books. Graeme was also at one time the MD of National Car Parks.

The other contender, who I believe has now dropped out, was Jonathan Hill, who was until earlier this year the CEO of the Football Association of Ireland.

I’m disappointed that Graeme Taylor hasn’t got the job.

He is a hard negotiator in Rugby League, football and rugby union and I know he has a great understanding of our sport and related sports while believing firmly that Rugby League is the best sport on the planet.

He is the sort of person who wouldn’t have been afraid to stand up for the game and promote its interests in many different contexts.

Inevitably, as a players’ representative he isn’t popular with everyone in the game but he would have fought for it.

I hope we can say the same about the candidates who are still in the running.