Taylan May rejects Super League club to sign for Wests Tigers

TAYLAN MAY rejected a Super League club to sign for Wests Tigers, the Wide World of Sports has revealed.

Following a troubled number of years after being axed by Penrith Panthers, Taylan will link up with his brother, Terrell, at the Tigers on a train-and-trial deal.

However, Warrington Wolves had also tried to get their hands on the 23-year-old on a deal until the end of the season, but were rejected in favour of the Tigers.

The Wolves, of course, have a quota spot spare following the exit of Zane Musgrove to Oldham.

“Taylan is a quality player who will further strengthen our squad in the back end of the competition,” Tigers CEO Shane Richardson said.

“But we also believe his best chance of success on and off the field is if he is around family and friends. He will now have the chance to not only return to a team environment but also to play alongside his brother Terrell – which is important to him.

“Taylan, like all our players, will be joining a club which has a culture of putting healthy relationships first. Taylan has made enormous strides since we first met with him 10 weeks ago through voluntarily attending education and counselling sessions.”

May had previously been subject to the NRL’s no-fault stand down policy due to his arrest on domestic violence charges and sacked by reigning premiers Penrith for other unrelated off-field incidents.

But the charges were withdrawn in March, allowing May to return to the NRL.