Schedule confirmed for Wales Rugby League’s Summer Smash on Saturday

THE schedule for Wales Rugby League’s Summer Smash at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday, June 14 has been confirmed.

Wales RL media manager Ian Golden said: “There will be two JES Rugby League Conference matches for fans to enjoy, while two Wales international sides will also be in action.

“In addition, at half-time in each of the four games, there will exhibitions of junior Rugby League from 16 WRL junior teams, at Under Eight and Under Nine level.

“In the first match at 11.00am, Cynon Valley Cavaliers take on Bridgend Blue Bulls in the first Conference match.

“Then at 1.00pm, Rhondda Outlaws – who are the odd team out in the five-team league – face Wales Students.

“This is an important match for the Clive Griffiths-coached Students, who are warming up for their upcoming Four Nations tournament against England, Ireland and Scotland.

“At 3.00pm, it’s a repeat of last year’s Grand Final with South Wales Jets facing Aberavon Fighting Irish.

“Despite this being only round three, the two sides have already faced off, with Aberavon winning 38-28, and with just the top two sides going into the Grand Final, every win counts, so it will be no holds barred.

“Finally, at 5.00pm, it’s a Masters international match between Wales and Ireland.

“Masters is open to all aged 35 and over and these two nations meeting annually in recent years.”

Visit https://ticketpass.org/event/EXVCOX/summer-smash-2 to buy tickets.

Schedule:

11.00am: Cynon Valley Cavaliers v Bridgend Blue Bulls.

11.40am (half-time): Cardiff Blue Dragons U9 and U8 v Bridgend Blue Bulls U9 and U8 (two matches).

1.00pm: Rhondda Outlaws v Wales Students.

1.40pm (half-time): Rhondda Outlaws U8 v South Wales Saints U8; Aberavon Fighting Irish U9 v South Wales Saints U9.

3.00pm: South Wales Jets v Aberavon Fighting Irish.

3.40pm (half-time): South Wales Jets U8 v Aber Valley Wolves U8; South Wales Jets U9 v Aberavon Fighting Irish U9.

5.00pm: Wales Masters v Ireland Masters.

5.30pm: Swansea Rams U9 and U8 v West Wales Jets U9 and U8 (two matches).