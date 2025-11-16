Taylor Pemberton next to sign full-time York Knights contract

YORK KNIGHTS hooker Taylor Pemberton has signed a full-time deal to remain with the Super League newcomers next season.

Pemberton joined from St Helens, first on loan before a permanent switch ahead of the 2024 season, and has played 25 times for York.

That included ten appearances last year, although he was 18th man for the 1895 Cup win over Featherstone Rovers and didn’t feature in their Championship play-off campaign.

Despite losing the Grand Final to Toulouse Olympique, York were promoted to the top division via grading, giving Pemberton the opportunity to add to his two Super League appearances with Saints.

“I’m delighted Taylor’s with us still,” said Knights head coach Mark Applegarth.

“Taylor’s a lad that I’ve coached since England youth. I really love how his game is developing.

“I challenged him on a few things this year, mainly on his defence, which he’s improved.

“He’s got a really good running game and his understanding, working with Macca (first-choice hooker Paul McShane), of the broader picture is coming on leaps and bounds.”