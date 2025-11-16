Barrow Raiders sign Super League-winning forward

BARROW RAIDERS have signed former Super League Grand Final winning prop Greg Richards on a one-year deal.

The 30-year-old came through the ranks at St Helens, making 70 appearances, including their 2014 Grand Final win over Wigan.

He also played in Super League for Leigh, London Broncos and Hull KR, and has spent the past two seasons at Toulouse.

Richards hails from Cumbria and played for the Barrow Island community club.

He said: “I’m over the moon to be joining Barrow. It’s my hometown club and I used to watch them as a kid, so to be able to represent the town is amazing.

“I can’t wait to get started with the team, and hopefully we can have a good year.”

Richards is another solid recruit for Barrow, who have already signed prop Joe Bullock and winger Tee Ritson on permanent deals, having both featured on loan from Super League clubs last season.

Their only other signing so far is Trent Ruddy, a young hooker who has impressed playing for the Furness Raiders development side and penned his first professional deal.

Coach Paul Crarey said: “Greg is a Barrow lad who wants to play for his hometown team. He brings massive experience and will be a major asset for us next year, in what is already building towards an exciting season.”