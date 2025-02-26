Terrell May wants to play alongside brothers with Hull KR star Tyrone May out of contract at end of Super League 2025

NEW Wests Tigers signing Terrell May has spoken of his desire to play alongside his brothers Tyrone and Taylan.

At present, Tyrone is off-contract at the end of the season with Hull KR whilst Taylan is currently banned from competing in the NRL due to the no-fault stand-down policy with a hearing next month.

With Terrell’s main focus for 2025 being to help the Tigers climb away from the bottom of the NRL ladder, the Samoan international has not abandoned hope of one day sharing the field with his brothers.

“I would be lying if I said I didn’t want my brothers to play with me. That’s the goal,” May told Zero Tackle.

“Speaking to the boys with the brothers in the team they’re like it’s the best feeling ever and one day I want to achieve that.

“We’ve played with each other only once in a knockout but I want it to happen on a big stage and hopefully that can happen one day.”